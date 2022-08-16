Application submitted for new store in Ipswich

An application has been submitted for a premises licence at 2A St Margaret's Plain in Ipswich. - Credit: Google Maps

There could be a chance of a new convenience store in Ipswich, as an application for a new premises licence has been received by Ipswich Borough Council.

The application has been submitted by The Everything Store Limited, which hopes to have premises at 2A St Margaret’s Plain, which connects Crown Street and St Margaret’s Street.

The application proposes the sale of alcohol both on and off the premises and indicates that its hours of operation would be from 9am to 11pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 11pm on Sundays.

Recent premise license application the council has received in the last month includes an application for a premises licence for a restaurant/bar at 10A Tacket Street, which is the site of the former Makani Café Bar and Lounge.

The Mannings pub on the Cornhill has also applied to Ipswich Borough Council to extend the hours it is able to sell alcohol on Fridays and Saturdays to 1am.

Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision on The Everything Store Ltd plans in due course.