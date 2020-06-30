Town centre coffee shop reopening

Cool Beanz, the coffee shop on the ground floor of Ipswich Borough Council's office, Grafton House, is reopening on July 6 Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

One of Ipswich’s most popular independent coffee shops is getting ready to open its doors again.

Cool Beanz, on the ground floor of Ipswich Borough Council’s offices in Grafton House, took the decision to close on March 22 just before the country entered lockdown.

But after 15 long weeks they will finally resume service from July 6 – albeit with a limited menu and takeaway service only.

The shop has been one of the most popular independent cafe’s in Ipswich since it opened its doors in 2013.

In a post on the coffee shop’s Facebook page, it says: “Good morning beautiful people. Cool Beanz will be reopening on Monday July, 6, 8am-2pm.

“We will be serving a limited takeaway menu only until further notice. Card payments only. Toilet facilities will not be available for customer use.

“We look forward to seeing you all soon and stay safe.”