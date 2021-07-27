Will Ipswich betting shop be turned into fish and chip shop?
A former Ipswich betting shop could become a takeaway or restaurant, it has emerged.
Plans have been put forward to turn Coral on the shopping parade in Stoke Park Drive into a mixed-use commercial outlet and restaurant or hot-food takeaway
The food shop wants to hire three full-time and two part-time staff, according to the application.
There is no information on what kind of hot food place it could be but the application also points to a proposed extractor ventilation system units being installed for fish and chips ranges and cooking canopy.
The unit was previously part of McColl's, the newsagent next door before it became betting shop Coral, which has since closed.
Ipswich Borough Council received the application on July 16 but did not advertise it to the public until July 26.
To see the plans, go to ppc.ipswich.gov.uk and search 21/00633/FUL.
