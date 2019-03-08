Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Video

WATCH: 2 days to go! The man behind a million sausages

PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 June 2019

Andrew Babington-Barber from the Hot Sausage Co is celebrating three decades on the Cornhill in Ipswich.

Andrew Babington-Barber from the Hot Sausage Co is celebrating three decades on the Cornhill in Ipswich.

Archant

The Hot Sausage Company is celebrating 30 years of trading at the Cornhill and having sold more than a million sausages - by giving away 1,000 hot dogs for free.

The Hot Sausage Co has been on the Cornhill in Ipswich for three decadesThe Hot Sausage Co has been on the Cornhill in Ipswich for three decades

The popular stand, run by Andrew Babington-Barber, has been serving its famous hot dogs for more than three decades and now they want to say thank you to their loyal customers.

Speaking of the giveaway on Monday, June 10, Andrew, said: "We are giving away 1,000 large free hot dogs.

"I don't want anyone to come here, queue for ten minutes and be disappointed if they just get a little one."

The hot dog staff will spend most of their day flipping the sausages for free - but Andrew can't wait to get stuck in.

Customers get ready to collect their lunch from the Hot Sausage Co in IpswichCustomers get ready to collect their lunch from the Hot Sausage Co in Ipswich

Before opening the hot dog stand in 1989, Andrew worked as a retail manager in Burtons, opposite where he now sells his hot dogs.

He said: "My colleagues thought I was mad when I started.

"I handed in my notice on April fools day, but I didn't realise at the time so they all thought it was a joke - but I haven't regretted one minute of it."

The decision to launch the free hot dog day comes after their Facebook page reached its target of 5,000 likes, way ahead of its closing date of the end of June.

Andrew Babington-Barber from the Hot Sausage Co. serves a customer on the CornhillAndrew Babington-Barber from the Hot Sausage Co. serves a customer on the Cornhill

Read more about the day here.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated Recovery underway for overturned lorry at Copdock

Recovery vehicles are on scene at the site of an overturned lorry at Copdock interchange Picture: NSRAPT

South side of Copdock roundabout CLOSED for emergency repairs following lorry crash

Recovery vehicles on scene at the site of an overturned lorry at Copdock interchange on Friday evening Picture: NSRAPT

Breaking Motorcyclist fighting for his life after Kesgrave crash

Foxhall Road and Bell Lane are closed by Suffolk police after a crash that saw a motorcyclist taken to hospital for life-threatening injuries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion Review: Rain can't dampen spirits as Sir Rod returns to rock Portman Road

Sir Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN

'You'll be back up!' Sir Rod Stewart's inspiring message for relegated Ipswich Town during Portman Road gig

Sir Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Landlord who reported estate agent to police over missing deposit is spoken to by officers for 'threatening letters'

Landlord Tony Molyneux was reported to police after sending letters to an estate agent about his tenant's missing deposit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Recovery underway for overturned lorry at Copdock

Recovery vehicles are on scene at the site of an overturned lorry at Copdock interchange Picture: NSRAPT

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after Kesgrave crash

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

South side of Copdock roundabout CLOSED for emergency repairs following lorry crash

Recovery vehicles on scene at the site of an overturned lorry at Copdock interchange on Friday evening Picture: NSRAPT

Landlord who reported estate agent to police over missing deposit is spoken to by officers for ‘threatening letters’

Landlord Tony Molyneux was reported to police after sending letters to an estate agent about his tenant's missing deposit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Review: Rain can’t dampen spirits as Sir Rod returns to rock Portman Road

Sir Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN

Your guide to the Queen’s Birthday flypast - and how the wind may affect the formation

Eyes to the sky - the Queen's Birthday flypast Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Motorcyclist remains in life-threatening condition following crash near Kesgrave

Foxhall Road and Bell Lane were closed by Suffolk police after a crash that saw a motorcyclist taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists