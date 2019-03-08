Video

WATCH: 2 days to go! The man behind a million sausages

Andrew Babington-Barber from the Hot Sausage Co is celebrating three decades on the Cornhill in Ipswich. Archant

The Hot Sausage Company is celebrating 30 years of trading at the Cornhill and having sold more than a million sausages - by giving away 1,000 hot dogs for free.

The popular stand, run by Andrew Babington-Barber, has been serving its famous hot dogs for more than three decades and now they want to say thank you to their loyal customers.

Speaking of the giveaway on Monday, June 10, Andrew, said: "We are giving away 1,000 large free hot dogs.

"I don't want anyone to come here, queue for ten minutes and be disappointed if they just get a little one."

The hot dog staff will spend most of their day flipping the sausages for free - but Andrew can't wait to get stuck in.

Before opening the hot dog stand in 1989, Andrew worked as a retail manager in Burtons, opposite where he now sells his hot dogs.

He said: "My colleagues thought I was mad when I started.

"I handed in my notice on April fools day, but I didn't realise at the time so they all thought it was a joke - but I haven't regretted one minute of it."

The decision to launch the free hot dog day comes after their Facebook page reached its target of 5,000 likes, way ahead of its closing date of the end of June.

