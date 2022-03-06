Ipswich firm launches new product with all profits going to Ukraine

An Ipswich wax company has released a new product to help support the people of Ukraine - Credit: Prominent PR

An Ipswich scented candle business has launched a new product to support the victims of war in Ukraine.

Cosy Aromas is introducing its new 'For Ukraine' wax melt, with 100% of profits going to the British Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

The wax melt is designed using the colours of the Ukrainian flag, with scents of cypress and green vines, accompanied by notes of a fruity heart of lime and grapefruit.

Founders Paul and Tamar Mayne designed the product after being left horrified by images shared from the war.

Mr Mayne said: "Like all of us, the news coming out of Ukraine has left us feeling heartbroken.

"We felt completely helpless and knew we had to do something to support the innocent people caught up in this madness.

“We will not be making any money from this – all profits will be donated to the Red Cross, helping Ukrainian refugees and their families in this desperate time of need.

“We hope families across the UK can come together in solidarity and support all those affected by this awful war.”

More than one million people are believed to have fled Ukraine since Russia launched an "unjustified" and "unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine last month.

Mrs Mayne said she was utterly horrified to know how many people have fled their homes as a result of the war.

Erika from Cosy Aromas producing the For Ukraine wax melt - Credit: Prominent PR

She added: "We always believe that when you have a platform with a substantial following, you have a duty to set an example and do your best to bring people together.

“This war against Ukraine is utterly horrifying and knowing that so many have been forced from their homes, fleeing for their lives, made us determined to help in any way we can.

“All of us at Cosy believe in the values of peace, unity and love.

Cosy Aromas founders Paul and Tamar both wanted to help support the humanitarian effort - Credit: Prominent PR

"As Paul said, we want ‘For Ukraine’ to fill households across the UK with a feeling of hope for the future and a peaceful resolution to this conflict.”

The product goes on sale today, Sunday, March 6, and can be found on the Cosy Aromas online store or its stores in Beach Street, Felixstowe and at its Ipswich factory shop in Boss Hall Road.