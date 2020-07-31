Cruise firm plans for maiden trip up the Hudson River

A cruise line firm is set to take a maiden voyage up the Hudson River in New York after unveiling a new 34-day holiday for 2023.

Ipswich-based Fred.Olsen’s ships are currently being held in lockdown as the industry waits for restrictions to ease.

But it recently bought two new vessels to create a six-strong fleet – and is planning new routes.

Its new North American Waterways and Canadian Fall cruise aboard the Balmoral will set sail from Southampton in September 2023, visiting a number of Canadian ports including St John’s in Newfoundland and Halifax, Nova Scotia before heading to America where highlights will include a scenic sailing of the size-restricted Hudson River, as well as the Cape Cod Canal and Chesapeake and Delaware Canal in Baltimore.

Customer service boss Clare Ward said it was an “exceptional” itinerary for the cruise, with prices starting at £5,299 a person.

“Particularly exciting will be the opportunity to cruise along the Hudson River in New York, a maiden sailing for us, made possible by the smaller size of Balmoral.