‘Trip of a lifetime’ trip launched aboard cruise line’s newest vessel

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 30 September 2020

Borealis, Fred. Olsen's new vessel that has joined the rest of its fleet Picture: FRED. OLSEN

Borealis, Fred. Olsen's new vessel that has joined the rest of its fleet Picture: FRED. OLSEN

A cruise line firm is launching a new “trip of a lifetime” world cruise in January 2022 using its faster new ship.

Fred. Olsen has unveiled a new world cruise on its new ship, the Borealis Picture: FRED.OLSENFred. Olsen has unveiled a new world cruise on its new ship, the Borealis Picture: FRED.OLSEN

Ipswich-based Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines will be taking passengers on its new ship Borealis to destinations including the Suez and Panama Canals, America, Hawaii, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand and a three-day stay in Sydney.

Guest can depart from Southampton for a 100-night cruise on January 6, 2022, or join in Liverpool on January 4, 2022, for a 104-night sailing.

Prices start from £9,999 for Southampton departures and £10,449 for Liverpool.

Customer services boss Clare Ward said: “This really is going to be the trip of a lifetime, with so many fantastic opportunities and experiences on offer.

“Three days in Hawaii will allow ample time to experience the volcanic vistas and to learn more about the historic site of Pearl Harbour. Sail the scenic fjords of New Zealand, witness the wonder of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, explore the Lost City of Petra in Jordan and admire the spectacular skylines of the bustling cities of Singapore and Dubai.

“This is an itinerary packed with opportunity and is made possible by the faster speeds of Borealis, which allows us to offer 37 ports of call with fewer sea days in between.

The cruise company launches its two new ships, Bolette and Borealis, earlier this month. They have now officially joined the fleet in Rosyth, Scotland, and will embark on their maiden sailings in spring 2021.

