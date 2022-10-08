Ipswich dog day care in running for business of the year award

Dog Day Care Creche team: Abbie Haxley, the manager, Clare and Daniel Holmes, the owners - Credit: Archant

The owner behind a popular dog day care "cried" when she found out her team had been nominated for Dog Daycare Business of the Year.

Clare Holmes, 48, of Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche, said that she is “super proud” of her team who works hard to give their four-legged customers the care they need.

The owner was encouraged to open the business by her husband after she was made redundant.

Clare Holmes, the owner of the Dog Day Care Creche - Credit: Archant

The creche has now been operating in Farthing Road, in Ipswich, for five years offering socialisation, activities, play and care for dogs.

Ms Holmes, who is a qualified puppy trainer, said: “We’ve been doing really well. The business has been growing since we opened.

Dog Day Care Creche team: Abbie Haxley, the manager, Clare and Daniel Holmes, the owners - Credit: Archant

“In 2020 we also opened dog grooming and that’s taken off amazingly."

Ms Holmes also tries to educate people about grooming their dogs you and the importance of it.

Happy dogs at the Dog Day Care Creche - Credit: Dog Day Care Creche

Happy dogs at the Dog Day Care Creche - Credit: Dog Day Care Creche

The owner of the dog day care said it is her first time taking part in the competition, which makes it even more special to be shortlisted.

She said: “I'm still shocked, I actually cried when I got the e-mail.

Clare Holmes, the owner of the Dog Day Care Creche - Credit: Archant

“I'm so proud of everything we've achieved, the team that we have here and the people that have made it happen.

“A massive amount of credit goes to my staff who works tirelessly every day and take care of our furry clients.”

Abbie with the dogs at the Dog Day Care Creche - Credit: Dog Day Care Creche

She added: “I worked in shipping and forwarding down at Felixstowe port for more than 20 years.

“When I got made redundant, it made me sit around and think – what’s next?

Happy dogs at the Dog Day Care Creche - Credit: Dog Day Care Creche

“My husband told me- Do something that you enjoy. It's not gonna be easy, but if you want to go and do it, go and do your dog day care.”

Ms Holmes said that dogs love coming to her place.

Happy dogs at the Dog Day Care Creche - Credit: Dog Day Care Creche

She said: “Dogs pull on a lead to come inside as they're so happy to be here.

“Watching them coming in the morning all excited is the best compliment for us.

Happy dogs at the Dog Day Care Creche - Credit: Dog Day Care Creche

“We have been really lucky. The reviews are fantastic. We must be doing something right.”