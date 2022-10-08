Ipswich dog day care in running for business of the year award
- Credit: Archant
The owner behind a popular dog day care "cried" when she found out her team had been nominated for Dog Daycare Business of the Year.
Clare Holmes, 48, of Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche, said that she is “super proud” of her team who works hard to give their four-legged customers the care they need.
The owner was encouraged to open the business by her husband after she was made redundant.
The creche has now been operating in Farthing Road, in Ipswich, for five years offering socialisation, activities, play and care for dogs.
Ms Holmes, who is a qualified puppy trainer, said: “We’ve been doing really well. The business has been growing since we opened.
“In 2020 we also opened dog grooming and that’s taken off amazingly."
Ms Holmes also tries to educate people about grooming their dogs you and the importance of it.
Most Read
- 1 Ed Sheeran performing outside Ipswich town hall
- 2 WATCH: Videos from Ed Sheeran's surprise Ipswich gig
- 3 'I can't believe Ed Sheeran gave me his guitar!' says 10-year-old Arthur
- 4 9 Ipswich restaurants named the best in Tripadvisor's 2022 awards
- 5 'Exciting' new homeware store opens in town centre
- 6 Ipswich house share could become three flats
- 7 Major stores announce changes to Christmas opening hours
- 8 Charity's appeal for volunteers to help prevent deaths on the Orwell Bridge
- 9 Ipswich food van still in 'big long battle' to survive
- 10 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
The owner of the dog day care said it is her first time taking part in the competition, which makes it even more special to be shortlisted.
She said: “I'm still shocked, I actually cried when I got the e-mail.
“I'm so proud of everything we've achieved, the team that we have here and the people that have made it happen.
“A massive amount of credit goes to my staff who works tirelessly every day and take care of our furry clients.”
She added: “I worked in shipping and forwarding down at Felixstowe port for more than 20 years.
“When I got made redundant, it made me sit around and think – what’s next?
“My husband told me- Do something that you enjoy. It's not gonna be easy, but if you want to go and do it, go and do your dog day care.”
Ms Holmes said that dogs love coming to her place.
She said: “Dogs pull on a lead to come inside as they're so happy to be here.
“Watching them coming in the morning all excited is the best compliment for us.
“We have been really lucky. The reviews are fantastic. We must be doing something right.”