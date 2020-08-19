New dog grooming salon to open at Ipswich animal creche

Clare and Danny Holmes opened Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche two years ago. They are pictured here with their dog, Mr Moo. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A dog day care centre in Ipswich is to open a brand new grooming salon - to ensure pets are left looking spick and span after a day out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The move to open the new Dolly’s Dog Grooming Salon and Spa at Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche will create two new jobs and is designed to give pets a luxury makeover while their owners leave them for the day.

Dog lover Clare Holmes made a “huge financial decision” to invest in setting up Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche in 2018, with new premises by the A14 in Farthing Road.

Since then it has gone from strength to strength, with Mrs Holmes saying: “The service we provide here is something you can’t get online. It’s a service people need.”

Lockdown forced the business to close for 10 weeks, with Mrs Holmes added: “We worried about how the business was going to cope when it reopened.”

Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche has opened Dolly�s Dog Grooming Salon. Owner Clare Holmes is pictured with new groomers Colette Ann and Ellie Fenton, as well as dogs Bo Bo and Holly. Picture: DIONNE BOND/CANDYDASH IMAGES Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche has opened Dolly�s Dog Grooming Salon. Owner Clare Holmes is pictured with new groomers Colette Ann and Ellie Fenton, as well as dogs Bo Bo and Holly. Picture: DIONNE BOND/CANDYDASH IMAGES

MORE: Ipswich dog creche reopens after coronavirus lockdown

Yet the creche has continued to welcome dogs back in their droves - meaning Mrs Holmes and her husband Danny, who run it, decided to take the plunge and start the new dog grooming side of the business.

“You’re taking a risk with any new venture,” she said.

“However, we’ve seen there’s still a demand for day care - so we said it’s now or never.

New groomers Colette Ann and Ellie Fenton giving Harry the dog a bath. Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche has opened Dolly�s Dog Grooming Salon. Picture: DIONNE BOND/CANDYDASH IMAGES New groomers Colette Ann and Ellie Fenton giving Harry the dog a bath. Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche has opened Dolly�s Dog Grooming Salon. Picture: DIONNE BOND/CANDYDASH IMAGES

“It was always going to be part of the business plan, but it was all a question of timing.

“We wanted to make sure the day care side of things was solid, but the two go hand-in-hand.

“We want to create a one-stop shop for the dog, where you drop your pet off in the morning and pick him or her up all nicely groomed in the evening.”

The salon has been named after the couple’s dog Dolly, who died a few years ago but left a lasting impression on he family - particularly by comforting Mr Holmes after he lost his leg in a horrific lorry crash in 2005.

Colette Ann with Arnie the dog. Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche has opened Dolly�s Dog Grooming Salon. Picture: DIONNE BOND/CANDYDASH IMAGES Colette Ann with Arnie the dog. Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche has opened Dolly�s Dog Grooming Salon. Picture: DIONNE BOND/CANDYDASH IMAGES

MORE: ‘Big strapping’ ex-soldier who lost leg in A14 crash helps grow Ipswich dog creche

“She was a huge part of our family for 14 years and we feel its only right she be a exciting part of our family business,” said Mrs Holmes.

Prices for the grooming vary, depending on the type of treatment and size of the animal.

For more information, visit Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche’s website.