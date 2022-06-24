Ipswich Dog Squad given go ahead for new building

Ipswich doggy day care centre the Dog Squad is looking forward to building a new cabin in Christchurch Park. Pictured, owner Lisa Correll. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich doggy day care centre has been given the go-ahead to build a new log cabin, which will benefit all its members, canine and human alike.

The Dog Squad community interest company has been running for two years, and offers volunteering opportunities to adults with learning disabilities, autism, or those who struggle with their mental health.

“We see massive improvements in people that come to us, just from being around dogs,” explained Lisa Correll, who runs the organisation.

“People with autism especially are really gaining a lot out of it. It’s very good for confidence. We’ve had a couple of people who started volunteering here, and now they’ve managed to find paid employment somewhere else.”

Plans were submitted in March to build a wooden structure on the site of the old upper bowling green in Christchurch Park, and have now been accepted.

“We've got an existing building, which is like a wooden pavilion. We would like to build another, similar building, so it’s in keeping with the park,” Lisa explained.

“We can then use it for indoor training for the dogs. That will mean the other hut can be used more by humans, who can eat their lunch without the dogs pinching it.

“We do things like sit-and-stay commands, brain training. We’ll be able to separate the dogs if there are a few who are getting too excited. It will be a really useful space.”

The organisation is, said Lisa, going from strength to strength.

“We’re getting new referrals for new members to come along, and we’ve now had our license extended to 12 dogs, which is fantastic.”

Lisa is even looking for a new team member.

“We need a part-time activities co-ordinator, someone with really creative thoughts, who can help people engage with the dogs through activities, and think of some good games people can play with the dogs.”

Now, the Dogs Squad is fundraising to make this new build possible.

“We’re having an open day on Sunday, July 10, from 2pm to 4pm,” said Lisa. “We’ll be having a doggy show, and a tombola and a raffle.” The open day will be in Christchurch Park on the old upper bowls green.

Anyone interested in applying for the role of activities co-ordinator should visit the Dog Squad Facebook page.