Go-ahead for business park project that could create 350 jobs in Ipswich
- Credit: Trebor Developments
Plans to build five units at a business park in west Ipswich and create hundreds of jobs have been given the green light.
Trebor Developments submitted the proposals, for an eight-acre site which used to be home to the sugar beet factory in Sproughton Road, back in March.
Ipswich Borough Council bought the site in 2014 in a bid to attract major employers to the area, with existing units currently being used by Amazon and La Doria.
The units will range between 10,000 and 55,000 square feet, and Trebor estimates that once occupied they could create up to 350 jobs in the area.
Trebor has said construction work on the scheme, which is being marketed as Access @ Eastern Gateway, Ipswich, will commence in October, with the aim of opening the units for tenants by next May.
The developer has previously said the project "will offer an enhanced, sustainability-led specification and will offer high quality industrial and logistics units to local occupiers."
Ipswich Borough Council is carrying out further improvements to the wider scheme, including new estate roads and access, cycleways and public footpath links.
Access @ Eastern Gateway is being jointly marketed by Lambert Smith Hampton and Savills.
Greg Dalton, development director for Trebor Developments, said: "Ipswich is a key industrial and logistics hub in the East of England and we’re delighted to have secured detailed planning for this important scheme.
"We’ve worked closely with Babergh District Council and Ipswich Borough Council to reach this key milestone, and we look forward to investing in much needed new industrial product for this area."