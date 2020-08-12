E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Super-budget Ipswich easyHotel scoops Tripadvisor award, less than 18 months after opening

PUBLISHED: 19:00 12 August 2020

Ipswich easyHotel has scooped an award from the Tripadvisor website within its first 18 months Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich easyHotel has scooped an award from the Tripadvisor website within its first 18 months Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The Ipswich easyHotel has received an award from top travel website Tripadvisor - less than 18 months after opening.

Dignitaries and local businesses celebrating the opening of easyHotel in Ipswich last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDignitaries and local businesses celebrating the opening of easyHotel in Ipswich last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The hotel in Northgate Street has been awarded a 2020 Travellers Choice Award by the site, meaning it is within the top 10% of properties on the site. These awards are made to hotels, attractions and restaurants that consistently earn outstanding reviews from guests.

The hotel, which is now open again after coronavirus lockdown, opened at the former Groove nightclub in January 2019, with its cheapest rooms at that time costing just £9.99.

Prices later rose, but the cheapest rooms on the hotel’s website are currently being advertised at a still bargain £18.

One of the rooms at easyHotel in Ipswich town centre Picture: ARCHANTOne of the rooms at easyHotel in Ipswich town centre Picture: ARCHANT

The TripAdvisor website says: “EasyHotel Ipswich offers clean and comfortable rooms at a budget price. Located in the town centre, this super budget hotel is an ideal choice for your trip to Ipswich, whether for business or for leisure.”

Neil Fidler, digital marketing manager of easyHotel, said: “With the millions of businesses listed on Tripadvisor, this award is a true testament to the excellent customer service we have consistently provided our guests with at easyHotel over the last few months.

“We’re delighted to be listed among the top 10% of properties on Tripadvisor. With people’s summer holiday plans changing this year it is even more important that guests can rely on hotels to provide a relaxing break without having to break the bank.”

