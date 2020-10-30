Edinburgh Woollen Mill store cleared ahead of closure

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop in Ipswich is closing down Picture: PAUL GEATER PAUL GEATER

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill clothes shop in Ipswich town centre is closing down with the shop fitting up for sale today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shoppers say the store in Butter Market was being cleared out this morning – with everything including the shop fittings up for grabs.

Signs advertising a “closing down” sale appeared this time last year, although they were taken down last month, suggesting the store may have a reprieve.

MORE: Bosses consider closing Ipswich chocolate shop

However, owners of the struggling Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group, who also own Peacocks, reported earlier this month they had earmarked 50 stores for closure, with the Press Association reporting up to 24,000 jobs were at risk should the company collapse.

Pictures have also shown the Felixstowe town centre store emptied out this week.

And neither the Ipswich nor Felixstowe branches now show on the company’s website, while Woodbridge and Bury St Edmunds remain on their list of shops.

Representatives at Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group have been approached for comment.