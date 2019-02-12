Partly Cloudy

Rising star Connie meets England legend Jeff Probyn

PUBLISHED: 12:16 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 05 March 2019

Ipswich Sporting Lunch Club with rugby star Jeff Probyn and sponsors. Jeff Probyn meets local young England rugby star Connie Powell. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Ipswich Sporting Lunch Club with rugby star Jeff Probyn and sponsors. Jeff Probyn meets local young England rugby star Connie Powell. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Ashley Pickering

Beckett Investment Management Group has become the latest Suffolk business to throw its weight behind talented up and coming sportsmen and women from Suffolk.

The chartered financial planners has joined Pound Gates Chartered Insurance Brokers, Ensors Chartered Accountants, Ellisons Solicitors, Concertus and StrategiQ as sponsors of the successful Ipswich Sporting Lunch Club.

The club, which was set up in January 2015, raises money for SportsAid, the national charity for sports people, to enable them to support talented up and coming sportsmen and women from the county with the costs of training and competing at the top level.

Beckett’s sponsorship was announced at the latest fundraising lunch with 250 local business leaders attending Wherstead Park, Ipswich for a lunch with former England rugby star Jeff Probyn.

Probyn, who won 37 caps for England, entertained and amused the audience with tales from his playing days.

He said: “too many talented young sportspeople don’t fulfil their potential because the cost of training and competing at a high level can be unduly restrictive. The work of SportsAid is therefore vital in supporting their journey. However, SportsAid cannot function without the generous support of businesses like Becketts and the other Ipswich Sporting Lunch Club sponsors. I therefore salute and thank them for their generous sponsorship.”

A SportsAid award is presented to a sports person from Suffolk at each event.

On this occasion it was rising rugby union star Connie Powell.

Powell is a member of the England Under 20 women’s team and played for England in the 2018 Under 20 Tri Nations win against Canada at the age of 17. More recently she has been invited to train with the England senior squad with the RFU (Rugby Football Union) identifying her as having ‘the potential to become a senior international’.

She said: “it’s amazing to receive this support. It’s a massive help that will enable me to really focus on working hard to become the best player I can possibly be. I can’t thank SportsAid and the sponsors enough.”

The event is expected to have raised more than £7,500 for the charity, with every penny going to support young sportsmen and women from Suffolk.

The next Ipswich Sporting Lunch Club event takes place on Friday September 20, 2019, also at Wherstead Park. The guest speaker will be Charlotte Edwards CBE one of the most significant female cricketers of all time.

