Former Ipswich furniture factory available to rent

PUBLISHED: 13:08 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 18 March 2019

The main part of the former Alstons furniture factory in Leslie Road, off Nacton Road, Ipswich is now available to let say agents Savills. Picture: CHRIS MOODY

The main part of the former Alstons furniture factory in Leslie Road, off Nacton Road, Ipswich is now available to let say agents Savills. Picture: CHRIS MOODY

Savills

The former Alstons Cabinets furniture factory is back on the market.

The major employer closed in 2011 with the loss of 130 jobs. At the time bosses blamed the influx of cheap foreign imports competing with locally-made products.

The 124,000 sq ft building, in east Ipswich off Nacton Road, has mainly been used for warehousing and storage since then.

Chris Moody of Savills said: “The property is a vast single storey facility, and is located in Leslie Road, off Nacton Road, to the east of Ipswich with easy access to the A14 and A12.”

The site is close to the former Cranes site, which is now the Futura Park shopping centre which includes John Lewis, other retail and motor dealerships.

The former Alstons factory is now utilised as warehouse, added Mr Moody.

“That is where the bulk of demand currently arises. This is largely fuelled through the proximity and the growing trend for hauliers to deposit the goods close to the port of entry.

“There is a lack of large`sheds of this type in Ipswich.”

For those firms needing space a new bespoke facility could be built locally, he added, but there would be a 12 month wait. “In contrast this space is available now.”

The property is being marketed by Savills and Nicholas Percival.

