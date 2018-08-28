Heavy Rain

Street food, Christmas trees and live music

PUBLISHED: 17:54 28 November 2018

Independent traders in The Saints are preparing for Sunday's Festive Street Market. Some of the traders from St Peter's Street, Anna Davies, Naomi Wray, Zoe Woods, Lynn Turner, Rob Manning and Cathy Frost Picture: CATHY FROST

Archant

It’s the countdown to Christmas at The Saints, in Ipswich with its Festive Street Market taking place on Sunday December 2.

For many people December 1 is the real start of the Christmas shopping season.

And the Saints Festive Street Market on Sunday is becoming a part of the town’s tradition, according to independent trader Cathy Frost, of Love one gift shop.

Cathy, who has been trading here for ten years, and is a campaigner for The Saints, said; “We’ve done a few of these over the past eight years, it is becoming part of the local Christmas tradition.

“We have 31 stalls and mulled wine and street food, Christmas trees and buskers providing music. It should be great fun.

“The Thomas Wolsey has live music from 1pm to 4pm.

“Only St Peter’s Street will be closed to traffic on Sunday, and all the usual car parks will be open.

“We are really looking forward to it. We all pull together here and are a real community.

“Saturday, December 1, is also Small Business Saturday - a chance to celebrate and support independent businesses; hashtag shoplocal

“Sunday continues the small business theme. We have lots of small, independent business here.

“Bring on Sunday.

“Ipswich is looking good.

“It is easy for people to be negative about our town, but we have to look forward.

“I love the new look Cornhill, for example although it is a bit `Marmite’ for some people.

“The whole scheme is good. It is great to see the space opened up, and the floodlit buildings.

“Where the tree is placed this year you can see it as you look from Tavern Street. It is a real feature.

“There are a lot of people stopping to look at the Four Gateways.

“At the end of the day most town centres have something about them, and we have something new to shout about.

“We have to make sure we keep being positive.

“We need to be more positive about all aspects of Ipswich.

“Come and see us on Sunday.”

Car parks in the town centre, including Star Lane, Cromwell Square, along the Waterfront and Crown Street would all be open on the day, she added.

