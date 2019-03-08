E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Fleximize lends around £40m a year to business customers

PUBLISHED: 11:07 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 18 September 2019

Alternative finance provider Fleximize won Growth Finance Provider of the Year at the 2019 Growth Finance Awards which were launched this year, Fleximize is based in Ipswich. Picture: CHRIS SHARP

Alternative finance provider Fleximize has been identified as an industry leader at the Growth Finance Awards 2019, days after being ranked in the Sunday Times' 19th annual Hiscox Tech Track 100 League Table.

Fleximize of Ipswich won Growth Finance Provider of the Year at the first Growth Finance Awards.

Since launching in 2014, the lender has rolled out several initiatives specifically designed to provide the UK's SMEs with the wider business support they need to prosper. This includes the business' Knowledge Hub, Rate Comparison Tool and Member Offers Scheme. In recognition of these initiatives,

This win comes just a few days after the business announced that it ranked at position 39 in The Tech Track League Table.

The table ranks the UK's 100 fastest-growing private tech, media and telecom companies and highlights UK companies with the fastest-growing sales over the last three years. This year, alternative finance provider Fleximize was the only Suffolk-based business to be ranked on the table and is amongst six businesses ranked from East Anglia.

Chief executive Peter Tuvey of Fleximize said: "Since Fleximize's launch in 2014, we've consistently strived to balance sustainable growth with delivering a high standard of customer service and industry-leading flexibility to the alternative finance market.

"Claiming the title of Growth Finance Provider of the Year just days after being featured in the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track League Table is a huge achievement for Fleximize, and we're delighted to be recognised for the work we do to support the UK's SMEs."

Fleximize lends around £40m a year to business customers.

