Ipswich firm celebrates 20 years in business

Published: 11:00 AM March 17, 2021

Ipswich firm DPL Group is celebrating 20 years of business. Pictured: The directors of DPL Group in 2018 (left to right James Bond, Vincent Langley, Fran Dinsdale and Gary Dinsdale) - Credit: DPL Group LTD

An Ipswich firm that has grown from a team of five to a workforce of more than 120 is celebrating 20 years of business.

DPL Group started in 2001 and has gone on to become one of the largest privately-owned mechanical and electrical contracting companies in East Anglia.

Fran Dinsdale, one of the firm's directors, said: "Since we began, we’ve trained over 100 apprentices and have witnessed fantastic talent.

"We’re proud of our extensive training programme, which enables trainees to strive for brilliance and achieve the highest positions in their fields, their first two apprentices have risen to project engineers and remain with us today."

The company is based on Greenwich Business Park and supplies building services, including security services and sprinkler systems.

Last winter saw the launch of DPL Boilers, a new venture for the firm, and they have recently introduced all-electric vehicles to their work fleet.