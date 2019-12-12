Ipswich business offers 'space days' to enable workers to catch up on emails or watch tutorials

Steve Collins, Fargo Systems director Picture: FARGO SYSTEMS fargo systems

A software firm is offering 'space days' to its employees to help improve their sense of satisfaction in the job.

Fargo Systems - which specialises in logistics software - said it wanted to provide a "motivating workplace culture" for its 22 staff, who are spread across offices in Ipswich and Exeter.

It has taken the unusual step of awarding six 'space days' a year to staff, to enable them to complete jobs that are hard to justify within their typical working day.

The initiative, which is set to launching in January 2020, has been introduced to improve employees' time at work by encouraging them to mix and match and design their space day.

The idea is to allow them to complete tasks that they wish they could find the time to achieve, but rarely do, whether it's managing emails, watching tutorials, blue-sky thinking or merely helping a colleague.

Director Steve Collins said the initiative had been well received by the workforce.

"Staff across our Ipswich and Exeter offices will come to work at the beginning of a space day and be there at the end of the day too.

"However, within that time, staff have the freedom to go off-site away from the day to day office distractions.

"As far as colleagues are concerned, they are not available - they're in space," he said.

"This was about a motivating workplace culture and promoting a sense of achievement and satisfaction. We have had a universally positive response from staff, and it will be a benefit to everyone, including our clients."

The company, which was launched in 2002, now works with more than 120 'live' customers around the globe using its logistics industry technology.

It is the UK's leading provider of logistics software to the intermodal industry, where more than one form of transport is involved.

Its unique TOPS software manages an estimated four million container moves each year.

It provides logistic software solutions to more than 80% of all significant container transport providers in the UK, including transport fleets, shippers, forwarders and carriers, and has customers in 20 countries spanning four continents.