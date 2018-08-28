Broker wins award four years in a row

Independent insurance brokers Ryan’s, of Ipswich, has been awarded the Feefo Gold Service award for the fourth year in a row.

The award is an independent seal of excellence that recognises businesses for delivering exceptional experiences, as rated by their customers.

Trusted Service is awarded to those businesses that use Feefo to collect genuine reviews and insights. Those that meet the high standard, based on the number of reviews they have collected, and their average rating, receive the award. This accreditation remains unique, as it is based purely on the interactions with real customers. As all reviews are verified as genuine, the accreditation is a true reflection of a business’ commitment to outstanding service.

Ryan’s met the Feefo criteria by collecting at least 50 reviews between January 1st 2018 and December 31st 2018, with a Feefo service rating of between 4.5 and 5.0.

Ryan’s has been so overwhelmed by their customer’s comments it has even commissioned special wallpaper to decorate the Ipswich office.

Managing director Robin Belsom said: “We’re thrilled to receive this award again from Feefo. It recognises how hard we’ve been working to give great experiences to all our customers, who are the most important judges of what we do. We’re committed to delivering the highest quality of service, so it’s important for us to listen, understand and respond to all our customers. Feefo has enabled us to consistently improve and now we’re looking forward to another successful year ahead.”

Feefo is a reviews and customer insights technology company that provides businesses with the tools to collect real, purchase-verified reviews and insights.