New Essex school set to be ready in 2020

CouncillorRay Gooding (sitting in cab) is joined byRobert Collins and Jason Grimble of Barnes Construction, Paul Banks of Chelmsford Learning Partnership, Kevin Wilby at Essex County Counci, Ruth Bird of Chelmsford Learning Partnership, Councillor Lesley Scott-Boutell of Colchester Borough Council and Mark Bailey ofBarnes Construction Picture; WARREN PAGE Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

A new primary school is taking shape at Colchester.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kevin Wilby, Robert Collins, Lesley Scott-Boutell,Mark Bailey, Ray Gooding, Ruth Bird, Paul Banks and Jason Grimble Picture: WARREN PAGE Kevin Wilby, Robert Collins, Lesley Scott-Boutell,Mark Bailey, Ray Gooding, Ruth Bird, Paul Banks and Jason Grimble Picture: WARREN PAGE

Ipswich-based Barnes Construction was commissioned by Essex County Council to build the two-storey school at Wagtail Mews on the Lakelands development south-west of the town.

When completed in autumn next year, the Lakelands Primary School will be sponsored by the Chelmsford Learning Partnership Trust and provide 420-places to local children aged between four and 11.

MORE - Hotels and restaurants in East of England 'at heightened risk of insolvency'

Another Ipswich-based firm, Concertus Design and Property Consultants, is lead designer for the scheme, which will include an all-weather playing pitch, outdoor hard and soft play areas, staff parking and supporting infrastructure including parking scooters and cycles.

Essex county councillor Ray Gooding, who is cabinet member for education, joined builders and trust representatives at the ground-breaking ceremony.

You may also want to watch:

"The increase in housing in this area has meant that it is vital to ensure the correct school infrastructure is in place to meet the increased demand for school places," he said.

The new school marks our commitment to planning for the future and helping to increase the choice for local families. Congratulations to everyone on this exciting day and I look forward to seeing the finished result next year."

Barnes boss Mark Bailey said: "We are delighted to once again be working with Essex County Council under its construction framework and we are pleased to be playing a part in providing much needed extra school places for the young people of Colchester."

The school building sits on piled foundations and is constructed using SIPS (Structurally Insulated Panels System) which will be manufactured off site and then erected on site using a crane during January and February 2020.

Essex County Council is responsible for ensuring there are sufficient school places across the county and the new school is part of a 10-year plan to deliver more places up to 2028.