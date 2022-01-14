Ayrden supports homeless with burger meals after match cancellation

Ayrden Jackson has recently been cooking his vegan burgers for the homeless. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A vegan food truck owner wanting to foster community spirit and serve good food has begun the new year by feeding the homeless.

Ayrden Jackson, who lives on the Waterfront, started his Just a Burger business last year and wants it to be a people-first company.

The 27-year-old's first step into doing something "meaningful" was to cook up his bulk-bought food after an Ipswich Town FC match was cancelled.

Mr Jackson had been looking forward to being at the Ipswich Town v Lincoln City game on January 1 before the match was called off due to Covid-19.

In a social media post, Mr Jackson said "it didn't feel right at a time when so many people are struggling" to freeze the food and was looking to help those in need.

He was contacted by Helping Hands Suffolk, who regularly give out meals on Tackett Street.

Mr Jackson then served up 50 hot burger meals to people who needed it.

He said: "It was a brilliant experience.

"When you are living on the streets it can be scary.

"They're so friendly and people just do not understand.

"Their life is so completely different and I really hope to do it again."

The chef knows to put it on again would mean a "subsidy" from elsewhere but is hopeful that it can be done again.

Aside from this project, he has also run a party for a friend who survived a brain tumour.

He has also been to occasions in London, Dorset and Suffolk including a festival, a disco and party events.

Mr Jackson wants to also stick to "his values" by creating simple food and a partnership with other socially conscious businesses.

Jill Farmer from Helping Hands Suffolk said: "To be honest having a vegan meal was a different experience but very enjoyable. And their support, time and generosity did make a difference as this was one meal less we have to supply.

"We at Helping Hands Suffolk do have other businesses that help such as Cod Fathers, Spud Hut, etc who donate and cook for our street befriending service. We have a network of places like Waitrose, Morrisons and other establishments that do contribute with food.

"All food donations are grateful received and distributed to those who come to our befriending groups and other services."