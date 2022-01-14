News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Ayrden supports homeless with burger meals after match cancellation

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 6:30 AM January 14, 2022
Ayrden Jackson has recently been cooking his vegan burgers for the homeless PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ayrden Jackson has recently been cooking his vegan burgers for the homeless. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A vegan food truck owner wanting to foster community spirit and serve good food has begun the new year by feeding the homeless.

Ayrden Jackson, who lives on the Waterfront, started his Just a Burger business last year and wants it to be a people-first company. 

Ayrden Jackson has recently been cooking his vegan burgers for the homeless PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ayrden Jackson has recently been cooking his vegan burgers for the homeless. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

 

The 27-year-old's first step into doing something "meaningful" was to cook up his bulk-bought food after an Ipswich Town FC match was cancelled. 

Mr Jackson had been looking forward to being at the Ipswich Town v Lincoln City game on January 1 before the match was called off due to Covid-19. 

Ayrden Jackson has recently been cooking his vegan burgers for the homeless PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

One of the vegan burgers from the Ipswich business - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

In a social media post, Mr Jackson said "it didn't feel right at a time when so many people are struggling" to freeze the food and was looking to help those in need.

He was contacted by Helping Hands Suffolk, who regularly give out meals on Tackett Street. 

Mr Jackson then served up 50 hot burger meals to people who needed it. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Inside Debenhams - Owner's hope to begin filling by end of year
  2. 2 Closure order issued at council house after drug and prostitution concerns
  3. 3 Man assaulted junior nurse at Ipswich Hospital after being told to wait
  1. 4 BrewDog finally gets go ahead for Ipswich Waterfront bar
  2. 5 Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
  3. 6 Cleaner avoids prison after leaving lit candle on ex-husband's sofa
  4. 7 Group get stuck in mud on banks of River Orwell
  5. 8 Residents worried about new hall for students in Ipswich
  6. 9 £1.5 million Felixstowe seafront café set to open in spring
  7. 10 Tenant wins compensation after estate agent's 'unlawful' energy transfer

He said: "It was a brilliant experience. 

"When you are living on the streets it can be scary.

"They're so friendly and people just do not understand. 

"Their life is so completely different and I really hope to do it again."

The chef knows to put it on again would mean a "subsidy" from elsewhere but is hopeful that it can be done again. 

Aside from this project, he has also run a party for a friend who survived a brain tumour. 

He has also been to occasions in London, Dorset and Suffolk including a festival, a disco and party events. 

Ayrden Jackson has recently been cooking his vegan burgers for the homeless PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ayrden Jackson has recently been cooking his vegan burgers for the homeless. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Jackson wants to also stick to "his values" by creating simple food and a partnership with other socially conscious businesses. 

Jill Farmer from Helping Hands Suffolk said: "To be honest having a vegan meal was a different experience but very enjoyable. And their support, time and generosity did make a difference as this was one meal less we have to supply.

"We at Helping Hands Suffolk do have other businesses that help such as Cod Fathers, Spud Hut, etc who donate and cook for our street befriending service. We have a network of places like Waitrose, Morrisons and other establishments that do contribute with food.

"All food donations are grateful received and distributed to those who come to our befriending groups and other services."

Charity News
Food and Drink
Homelessness
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Geoff Bligh and Philip Rivers are closing Hank's Deli & Shop in Ipswich's Carr Street

Suffolk Live News

Hank's vegan supermarket in Ipswich town centre announces closure

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Tim Hortons is about to open at Anglia Retail Park

Free drinks for a year up for grabs at Tim Hortons opening

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Gavin Seager was jailed for 18 months at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday. 

Ipswich Crown Court

Jailed heating engineer stole £24k from customers to fund cocaine habit

Jane Hunt

person
Craig and Simone Callaghan, husband and wife, are trying to cope with her cancer diagnosis

Health Care

Holiday dreams for mum-of-five with devastating cancer diagnosis

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon