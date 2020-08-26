E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich Frankie & Benny’s restaurant to reopen after coronavirus closure

PUBLISHED: 10:44 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 26 August 2020

The Ipswich Frankie & Benny's restaurant in Nacton Road, Ravenswood, is one of 17 restaurants reopening in the UK this week. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Two Frankie & Benny’s restaurants in Suffolk are among 17 sites which will reopen this week following months of closure during the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant in Nacton Road, Ipswich – which is now the only one in the town following the closure at Cardinal Park – is now officially reopen to customers and is offering click and collect.

Delivery will also be available from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Bury St Edmunds site in Parkway will welcome customers back tomorrow, offering a click and collect and delivery service as well as the option to dine in.

Guests will be asked to book in advance and will be encouraged to pay at the table.

Their contacts will be collected and stored for 21 days for the track and trace system, in accordance with the government’s guidance.

Last month, two Suffolk branches of Frankie & Benny’s closed permanently after the chain of Italian-American restaurants, which is owned by The Restaurant Group (TRG), announced in June it was closing 125 restaurants nationwide with the loss of 3,000 jobs.

MORE: Ipswich Frankie & Benny’s among two Suffolk sites closing

The Frankie & Benny’s in Cardinal Park and a sister branch in Haverhill closed permanently, while the restaurant in Colchester remains open.

The chain of Italian-American restaurants, which is owned by The Restaurant Group (TRG), has been struggling for a long time and coronavirus has added yet more pressure to the restaurant sector.

The Coast to Coast restaurant in the Ipswich Buttermarket Centre, which is also owned by TRG, was also closed down in July.

Speaking of the reopenings, Mark Chambers, CEO of the Leisure division, said: “We are delighted to be reopening more Frankie & Benny’s restaurants and very much look forward to welcoming back our guests.

“Our priority will be to ensure the health and safety of our teams and guests whilst providing a first-class experience. We are very pleased with the feedback we have received from returning guests so far and we will be monitoring feedback very closely to ensure we continue to deliver a great and safe experience.”

The chain is also participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which comes to an end on Monday, August 31.

