Brexit-ready freight forwarder sees 'massive' rise in European trade

Darren Ryan, director at Morrison Freight Picture: MORRISON FREIGHT Morrison Freight

An Ipswich freight firm which organises the transportation of goods to and from Europe has seen a significant uplift in sales - despite Brexit uncertainty.

From left, Lee Steward and Darren Ryan of Morrison Freight receiving their prize at the FSB East of England awards Picture: PENNY MORGAN From left, Lee Steward and Darren Ryan of Morrison Freight receiving their prize at the FSB East of England awards Picture: PENNY MORGAN

Freight forwarder Morrison Freight is celebrating 27% growth over the last 12 months.

The business, based at Great Blakenham and recently named International Business of the Year at the East of England Federation of Small Business (FSB) Awards, has seen a surge in new customers and has now started a recruitment drive as the company expands.

It puts its growth down to the preparations it has put in place to minimise the effects Brexit will have on its operations.

Over the last 18 months, it has secured Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) accreditation, registered with the Transitional Simplified Procedures (TSP) for customs and invested in internal and external training to prepare the business and its staff for Brexit.

Director Darren Ryan said: "We have seen a massive increase in European cross-trade over the last 12 months.

"In addition to new customers, many of our existing customers have contacted us for additional services and it's great to see that, despite the ongoing uncertainty and potential risks a no-deal Brexit could bring, customers are putting their trust in us to weather the storm."

Fellow director Lee Steward said the company was determined to stay "focused and positive", and supporting its customers.

"No matter what the verdict is in October, the effect Brexit will have on our industry is huge.

"This is why we began our preparations early; securing accreditations ahead of time, investing in training and improving our system has been vital."

Morrison Freight offers full load and part-load trailer services, groupage (combining goods to create single shipments), and express transport services to and from 25 countries across Europe.

Mr Steward and Mr Ryan took over the business in 2015 and have grown it year on year, expanding its operations to offer a European-wide service.