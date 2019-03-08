E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Brexit-ready freight forwarder sees 'massive' rise in European trade

PUBLISHED: 14:57 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 09 August 2019

Darren Ryan, director at Morrison Freight Picture: MORRISON FREIGHT

Darren Ryan, director at Morrison Freight Picture: MORRISON FREIGHT

Morrison Freight

An Ipswich freight firm which organises the transportation of goods to and from Europe has seen a significant uplift in sales - despite Brexit uncertainty.

From left, Lee Steward and Darren Ryan of Morrison Freight receiving their prize at the FSB East of England awards Picture: PENNY MORGANFrom left, Lee Steward and Darren Ryan of Morrison Freight receiving their prize at the FSB East of England awards Picture: PENNY MORGAN

Freight forwarder Morrison Freight is celebrating 27% growth over the last 12 months.

The business, based at Great Blakenham and recently named International Business of the Year at the East of England Federation of Small Business (FSB) Awards, has seen a surge in new customers and has now started a recruitment drive as the company expands.

MORE - Ipswich haulage firm boss's fury at lack of police communication over £250k heist

It puts its growth down to the preparations it has put in place to minimise the effects Brexit will have on its operations.

Over the last 18 months, it has secured Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) accreditation, registered with the Transitional Simplified Procedures (TSP) for customs and invested in internal and external training to prepare the business and its staff for Brexit.

Director Darren Ryan said: "We have seen a massive increase in European cross-trade over the last 12 months.

You may also want to watch:

"In addition to new customers, many of our existing customers have contacted us for additional services and it's great to see that, despite the ongoing uncertainty and potential risks a no-deal Brexit could bring, customers are putting their trust in us to weather the storm."

Fellow director Lee Steward said the company was determined to stay "focused and positive", and supporting its customers.

"No matter what the verdict is in October, the effect Brexit will have on our industry is huge.

"This is why we began our preparations early; securing accreditations ahead of time, investing in training and improving our system has been vital."

Morrison Freight offers full load and part-load trailer services, groupage (combining goods to create single shipments), and express transport services to and from 25 countries across Europe.

Mr Steward and Mr Ryan took over the business in 2015 and have grown it year on year, expanding its operations to offer a European-wide service.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Taxi drivers' licences suspended over serious incidents

Two Ipswich private hire drivers have been investigated. Picture: ARCHANT

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reported to be the latest celebs to move to Suffolk

Jessie J has reportedly moved to Suffolk Picture: JEN O'NEILL

Updated Man found dead in Woodbridge flat

The emergency services arrived at the flat in Theatre Street, Woodbridge, about 5.30pm on August 8 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich's 'mountain of shame' - 7,000 cigarette butts collected along Waterfront

Jason Alexander, from UK Rubbish Walks, with more than 7,000 cigarette butts collected at Ipswich Waterfront Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Revealed: Inflated price agreed for council's former HQ which 'made affordable housing unviable'

Suffolk Coastal's headquarters in Melton Hill were sold in 2016 but have since suffered vandalism Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Landowners along town's proposed bypass routes urged to talk to councils

Potential routes for the new Nothern Route around Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

‘He was loved by so many people’ – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

£40 million of heroin seized at Felixstowe - one of largest seizures in UK

Officers from Border Force and the NCA removed a container from a vessel in Felixstowe in which approximately 398 Kilograms of heroin was concealed within a cover load of towels and bathrobes Picture: NCA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘I can imagine the buzz if we beat Sunderland... it will send out a message’ - Skuse excited for home opener

Cole Skuse at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

Brexit-ready freight forwarder sees ‘massive’ rise in European trade

Darren Ryan, director at Morrison Freight Picture: MORRISON FREIGHT

‘The great thing is everyone knows where we’re at... I’m sure fans are happy with what he said’ - Lambert on Evans statement

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested in connection with suspected Ipswich double burglary

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at Westerfield Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Landowners along town’s proposed bypass routes urged to talk to councils

Potential routes for the new Nothern Route around Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists