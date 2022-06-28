Ipswich community group to open cafe amid cost of living crisis

BSSG hope the community space will "bring smiles" to people's faces during the ongoing cost of living crisis. - Credit: BME Suffolk Support Group

An Ipswich community group is opening a café "to bring smiles" to the local area.

The BME Suffolk Support Group (BSSG) hope it will encourage marginalised groups or anyone struggling with rising costs and social isolation to open up.

Funmi Akinriboya, program manager, said: "This is a place for the community to come and get together, rather than them being at home without anyone to talk to.

Most products are a pound "to make it affordable for people". - Credit: BME Suffolk Support Group

"There are books to read, traditional games to play, there will be music all the time. Most of our products are a pound to make it affordable for people.

"We hope it will bring smiles to the local community."

Located in Coachman's Court, close to the Old Cattle Market, the café will open on Tuesday June 28.

BSSG run a number of community events, with their aim to provide support for black and minority ethnic families and individuals in Ipswich and across Suffolk.

Last year, the group was awarded over £108,000 by the National Lottery Community Fund.