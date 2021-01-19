Published: 1:16 PM January 19, 2021

Ipswich Central has set its sights on a government funding pot to transform the town - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich is hoping to net up to £25m from a government scheme aimed at transforming towns which have historically lost out when it comes to funding.

While more prosperous areas have benefited from economic growth, the government believes that others have been left behind.

It has launched a Town Deal - with a competitive £3.6bn funding pot to be shared among places selected from a government shortlist of 100, including Ipswich.

Ipswich Central is working with Ipswich Vision - a group of civic, business and education leaders - to launch its bid.

Ipswich Central, the Business Improvement District (BID) for the town, represents more than 630 town centre and waterfront businesses.

You may also want to watch:

It said a central part of its ambitious plan will be the creation of a digital ecosystem for Ipswich to benefit the local economy and all communities in the town.

Ipswich Central chairman Terry Baxter said: “The digital vision is central to the Town Deal proposal we are putting forward to government and pulls all the projects together to benefit everyone.

“Investment in digital infrastructure will help to make Ipswich more accessible. It will benefit all our communities by enhancing the town centre environment, making it safer and sustainable, as well as making sure that for those visiting and working in the town, the experience is much more pleasurable.

“We need to make sure any funding we are given is spent wisely and we are working collaboratively with local councils, businesses and community organisations to put the detailed plan together."

The organisation is planning to hold a Vision Workshop in March at which attendees will be encouraged to submit questions and provide feedback on the proposal before it goes to the government.