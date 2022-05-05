Royal day out! Storytelling safari comes to Ipswich

Ipswich is hosting a Jubilee-themed story trail this summer, bringing to life the Queen's 70-year reign through QR codes - Credit: Ipswich Central

Ipswich is virtually playing host to royalty this summer, as a storytelling safari comes to the town.

The ‘Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Trail’ brings to life Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign with seven QR codes scattered all around the town centre.

To join in, simply scan each code and watch as the characters bring history to life in a fun, interactive way for all the family to enjoy.

Ipswich Central has worked with Ipswich Borough Council to host this trail, which is part of the national campaign by High Street Safari in the build-up to Jubilee celebrations.

Kyle Sims, Ipswich Central’s Street services manager said: "We're really excited to be bringing this national trail to Ipswich town centre.

“It's a fun way of celebrating the Platinum Jubilee and learning about some of the incredible moments in our Queen's historic reign. Plus, it's a great was of exploring the town centre and a free thing to do with the kids."

For more information, visit: www.highstreetsafari.com/locations/jubilee-ipswich

The trail will be running until Sunday, June 12.

