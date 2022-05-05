Royal day out! Storytelling safari comes to Ipswich
- Credit: Ipswich Central
Ipswich is virtually playing host to royalty this summer, as a storytelling safari comes to the town.
The ‘Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Trail’ brings to life Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign with seven QR codes scattered all around the town centre.
To join in, simply scan each code and watch as the characters bring history to life in a fun, interactive way for all the family to enjoy.
Ipswich Central has worked with Ipswich Borough Council to host this trail, which is part of the national campaign by High Street Safari in the build-up to Jubilee celebrations.
Kyle Sims, Ipswich Central’s Street services manager said: "We're really excited to be bringing this national trail to Ipswich town centre.
“It's a fun way of celebrating the Platinum Jubilee and learning about some of the incredible moments in our Queen's historic reign. Plus, it's a great was of exploring the town centre and a free thing to do with the kids."
For more information, visit: www.highstreetsafari.com/locations/jubilee-ipswich
The trail will be running until Sunday, June 12.
Most Read
- 1 Experience days and clothes bought in £13,000 fraud by school business manager
- 2 Missing 12-year-old girl found
- 3 Suffolk town becoming a vinyl haven as stores open side-by-side
- 4 Car bursts into flames in layby on A12
- 5 Man, 22, who exposed himself to walkers avoids jail
- 6 Missing family with heavily pregnant mother may be in Suffolk
- 7 Foxhall Road reopens after crash involving Ford Focus
- 8 'We are totally shattered' - Family's tribute to teenager who died in crash
- 9 Family's tribute to popular Suffolk pub landlord
- 10 Aldi and eBay recall products over urgent fire safety concerns
As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service. Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come. This special souvenir is available for £9.99 online and in-store.
Order online by clicking this link www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee.
Find shops stocking the magazine near you by heading over to seymour.co.uk/storefinder/. Select 'Our Queens Platinum Reign' from the drop-down menu along with your postcode and radius.