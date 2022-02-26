First look inside Honey + Harvey's new Ipswich coffee shop ahead of opening
- Credit: Lois Hammond
Honey + Harvey will officially open its hotly-anticipated Ipswich coffee shop on Wednesday, with the team "excited to bring something different" to the town.
The firm, which already has branches Woodbridge and Melton, soft-launched in Ipswich on Friday night.
And bosses have told of their excitement over the new branch, which will source as much local produce as possible and create plenty of Instagrammable moments
The pandemic has been the biggest setback to the opening, and director Jackie Ha said the build has been "pinched at key points" because of lockdowns, labour and material shortages and isolation periods.
But the business is nearly ready to throw open its doors, and the team are very excited about what is to come.
Shannon Hammond, general manager, said: "We're really excited to be bringing something new into Ipswich. I think that's the best part about it.
"We bring something different that no one else really has, so it'll be great to see how that blossoms."
Mr Ha said that the offering would be "relatively similar" to the coffee shop's other branches but the menu had been tweaked for Ipswich customers.
Head chef James Creasey said he and Aaron Skerritt, executive chef, have worked hard to get the food offering right.
It's still based around the breakfast and brunch business model that H+H is known for, but with more adaptability for dietary requirements and more focus on the trends of the moment - prepare for pancakes and bottomless brunches.
Mr Creasey said: "Everything on the menu is going to be 'pretty' and very Instagrammable."
And supporting local is at the heart of the coffee shop, with as much produce as possible sourced from within 30 miles.
From Suffolk sausages to Blythburgh bacon to sponsoring Ipswich Town, the ethos of Honey + Harvey is giving back to the region where possible.
Jackie Ha said: "Suffolk has such great produce and supplies so we do everything we can to keep it within the region.
"When people realise how local we have everything, hopefully they'll realise where their money is going. For every pound spent here, about 90% of it goes back into Suffolk.
"I've been born and bred here, so seeing great things happen in Ipswich has always been my ambition."