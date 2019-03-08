Partly Cloudy

Workers at this Ipswich firm are getting 25 EXTRA days off a year

PUBLISHED: 07:39 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:39 03 July 2019

JMS Engineers have created a three-day weekend to give staff a better work-life balance Picture: Daniel Staines

JMS Engineers have created a three-day weekend to give staff a better work-life balance Picture: Daniel Staines

Archant

JMS Engineers are giving staff alternate Friday's off and hope that the extra 25 days leave a year, at full pay, will mean staff will work harder while at their desks as they will feel more refreshed and ready to go.

The scheme was trialled at the start of 2019 and has since been given the full go ahead from the company's board because of the positive response from both workers and customers.

Group Managing Director, Daniel Staines, said: "When the proposal was put forward to the board, it had unanimous approval.

"The staff at JMS work hard when they are here but we recognise that they need to be able to enjoy life outside work as well.

"We've seen a phenomenal increase in growth and turnover these last few years.

"That's thanks to the hard work of my team. Now I want to make sure they're getting the most out of their work/life balance.

"A three-day weekend gives them a chance to properly wind down, enjoy the weekend and come back on the Monday refreshed. It is a benefit to everyone - including our clients."

Since the full implementation of the scheme, the business, which is based in Waldringfield Road on the outskirts of Ipswich, has reported that despite an effective 10% drop in hours worked, the extra day off has not had an impact on the efficiency of the team.

Trials for four day weeks have taken place globally with one recent study in New Zealand suggesting that workers experience lower stress and there is an increase of 20% in productivity when working four days rather than five.

Mr Staines added: "We are bucking the trend.

"It has increased productivity because our people know that we value their time, and are prepared to reward them with more free time.

"They come to work rested, and ready to really give it their all. It's about working smarter, not harder.

"When we took over a new consultancy recently, the staff couldn't believe it when we told them our new policy.

"It's been very well received, and it's nice to know we're helping our staff avoid the stress and pressure that this industry is known for."

