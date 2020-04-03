High street chain Debenhams making “contingency plans” to protect business
PUBLISHED: 18:03 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:03 03 April 2020
High street chain Debenhams, which has stores in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester,
says it is “making contingency plans” to protect the business.
A Debenhams spokesman said: “Like all retailers, Debenhams is making contingency plans reflecting the extraordinary current circumstances.
“Our owners and lenders remain highly supportive and whatever actions we may take will be with a view to protecting the business during the current situation.
“While our stores remain closed in line with Government guidance, and the majority of our store-facing colleagues have been furloughed, our website continues to trade and we are accepting customer orders, gift cards and returns.”
