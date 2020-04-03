High street chain Debenhams making “contingency plans” to protect business

High street chain Debenhams, which has stores in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester, says it is “making contingency plans” to protect the business.

A Debenhams spokesman said: “Like all retailers, Debenhams is making contingency plans reflecting the extraordinary current circumstances.

“Our owners and lenders remain highly supportive and whatever actions we may take will be with a view to protecting the business during the current situation.

“While our stores remain closed in line with Government guidance, and the majority of our store-facing colleagues have been furloughed, our website continues to trade and we are accepting customer orders, gift cards and returns.”

