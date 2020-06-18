E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Customers queue in the rain as John Lewis reopens its doors in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 09:12 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:12 18 June 2020

John Lewis in Ipswich is opening for the first time since lockdown Picture: WILL JEFFORD

John Lewis in Ipswich is opening for the first time since lockdown Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Archant

Shoppers in Ipswich have gathered in the rain this morning as John Lewis reopened its doors for the first time in weeks.

Shoppers have gathered in the rain as John Lewis reopens its doors Picture: WILL JEFFORDShoppers have gathered in the rain as John Lewis reopens its doors Picture: WILL JEFFORD

The first customers were queueing for around 10 mins before the shop opened its doors at 9am.

By the time the shop opened around 10- 15 customers were already waiting to get into the department store.

All those entering the shop were asked to use hand sanitiser on entry and maintain a social distance throughout the store.

The first 10 shoppers to return to the store also received free gift bags.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Two people taken to hospital following serious collision on busy Ipswich road

The collision took place on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Two people taken to hospital following serious collision on busy Ipswich road

The collision took place on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Truly an icon’: Forces sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn dies

Dame Vera Lynn at the opening of the Dame Vera Lynn Trust School for Parents for Children with Cerebral Palsy in Sproughton. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Ipswich special school rated ‘requires improvement’ - but praised in several areas

Parkside Academy is making 'deep and vast' changes to its curriculum. Picture: THE RAEDWALD TRUST

Ipswich road closed after reports of deep flood water

Sproughton Road is currently closed because of flood water Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Customers queue in the rain as John Lewis reopens its doors in Ipswich

John Lewis in Ipswich is opening for the first time since lockdown Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Can you adopt a pet in lockdown?

Pets are loving spending more time with their owners, now that a lot of people have been working from home during lockdown Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24