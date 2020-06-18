Customers queue in the rain as John Lewis reopens its doors in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 09:12 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:12 18 June 2020
Archant
Shoppers in Ipswich have gathered in the rain this morning as John Lewis reopened its doors for the first time in weeks.
The first customers were queueing for around 10 mins before the shop opened its doors at 9am.
By the time the shop opened around 10- 15 customers were already waiting to get into the department store.
All those entering the shop were asked to use hand sanitiser on entry and maintain a social distance throughout the store.
The first 10 shoppers to return to the store also received free gift bags.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.