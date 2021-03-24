50,000 unsafe breast implants destroyed by waste disposal firm

Published: 7:30 AM March 24, 2021

A young entrepreneur from Ipswich is turning over £250,000 a year shredding tonnes of breast implants and destroying mouldy bananas.

Jake Slinn, 21, founded JS Global two years ago at a desk in his bedroom when he spotted a gap in the market for the destruction of goods.

Jake Slinn, 21, founded JS Global two years ago and now the firm turns over £250,000 per year - Credit: JS GLOBAL

Now the firm is based out of an office in Needham Market, where he employs his brother Jez as a salesman.

Much of the business comes from destroying items that are not allowed into the country, or have been abandoned at ports.

He said: "We destroy anything that's fake or not up to UK standards. Anything that's unfit for human consumption, so we do a lot of food waste and things that are out date."

"We'll go to the docks and when we open the doors it's normally a surprise, because nine times out of ten it is not what it says on the tin.

"It can be anything from toys to electrical items that Trading Standards or Border Force, are pulling aside day-to-day."

The company is able to resell some items that are not dangerous or illegal.

Mr Slinn said containers often did not contain what they were supposed to. - Credit: JS GLOBAL

Mr Slinn said a 40ft container full of breast implants was among the most memorable cargoes he had dealt with.

"It was full of 20-25tonnes of breast implants that had come in from outside of the UK," he said.

"Over 50,000 breast implants all together.

"They were abandoned and because they're in the health sector we couldn't resell them, so we had to destroy them."

The implants were shredded and then turned into refuse derived fuel and used to generate electricity.

Other items disposed of JS Global include out of date food and drink which can be used to generate electricity from anaerobic digestion plants.

The firm commonly destroys out of date food. - Credit: JS GLOBAL

More recently the firm has dealt with a wave of counterfeit PPE. This included four containers that claimed to be full of masks but actually contained bricks.

Mr Slinn hopes that his speedy rise in the world of business can inspire other people.

He said: "I failed massively at school. I was always a bit of a class clown.

"I started from nothing, with no GCSEs and I'm not doing too bad for myself. So I just sort of show that it's not all about that."

As for his own ambitions, Mr Slinn said he wants "to go global" and has set his sights on turning over £1million per year.