News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

50,000 unsafe breast implants destroyed by waste disposal firm

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 7:30 AM March 24, 2021   
Jake Slinn runs JS Global, disposing of and destroying waste goods

Jake Slinn runs JS Global, disposing of and destroying waste goods - Credit: JS GLOBAL

A young entrepreneur from Ipswich is turning over £250,000 a year shredding tonnes of breast implants and destroying mouldy bananas.

Jake Slinn, 21, founded JS Global two years ago at a desk in his bedroom when he spotted a gap in the market for the destruction of goods. 

Jake Slinn, 21, founded JS Global two years ago and now the firm turns over £250,000 per year

Jake Slinn, 21, founded JS Global two years ago and now the firm turns over £250,000 per year - Credit: JS GLOBAL

Now the firm is based out of an office in Needham Market, where he employs his brother Jez as a salesman.

Much of the business comes from destroying items that are not allowed into the country, or have been abandoned at ports. 

He said: "We destroy anything that's fake or not up to UK standards. Anything that's unfit for human consumption, so we do a lot of food waste and things that are out date."

You may also want to watch:

"We'll go to the docks and when we open the doors it's normally a surprise, because nine times out of ten it is not what it says on the tin.

"It can be anything from toys to electrical items that Trading Standards or Border Force, are pulling aside day-to-day."

Most Read

  1. 1 VIDEO: Ipswich dinner lady wins £1million on the National Lottery
  2. 2 Ipswich man tried to meet 13-year-old girl at Christchurch Park
  3. 3 School in Ipswich closed until after Easter due to Covid cases
  1. 4 Police assist man found walking naked on outskirts of Ipswich
  2. 5 Tourist's frustration as motorhome not allowed in coast's car parks
  3. 6 Many suspected stolen dogs seized near Ipswich not microchipped, say police
  4. 7 ‘I'm losing my hair and can't play with my kids': The Covid long-haulers still battling symptoms a year on
  5. 8 Girl, 15, missing from Martlesham
  6. 9 New Honey + Harvey coffee shop in Ipswich set for August opening
  7. 10 'Motorists swerving' to avoid ladder on Orwell Bridge

The company is able to resell some items that are not dangerous or illegal.

Mr Slinn said containers often did not contain what they were supposed to. 

Mr Slinn said containers often did not contain what they were supposed to. - Credit: JS GLOBAL

Mr Slinn said a 40ft container full of breast implants was among the most memorable cargoes he had dealt with.

"It was full of 20-25tonnes of breast implants that had come in from outside of the UK," he said.

"Over 50,000 breast implants all together.

"They were abandoned and because they're in the health sector we couldn't resell them, so we had to destroy them." 

The implants were shredded and then turned into refuse derived fuel and used to generate electricity.

Other items disposed of JS Global include out of date food and drink which can be used to generate electricity from anaerobic digestion plants.

The firm commonly destroys out of date food.

The firm commonly destroys out of date food. - Credit: JS GLOBAL

More recently the firm has dealt with a wave of counterfeit PPE. This included four containers that claimed to be full of masks but actually contained bricks.

Mr Slinn hopes that his speedy rise in the world of business can inspire other people.

He said: "I failed massively at school. I was always a bit of a class clown.

"I started from nothing, with no GCSEs and I'm not doing too bad for myself. So I just sort of show that it's not all about that."

As for his own ambitions, Mr Slinn said he wants "to go global" and has set his sights on turning over £1million per year.

Ipswich News
Needham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

More than 80 suspected stolen dogs have been seized and six people arrested following a raid at West

Video

Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
People enjoy a dog walk in Christchurch Park, Ipswich

Coronavirus

What can you do from March 29 as lockdown is eased?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Marcus Evans used to own the production company behind hit BBC show Line of Duty

Line of Duty is back... but did you know the Ipswich Town link?

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
John Stow died after an accidental fall on the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill

Cornhill

Inquest into 'truly sad' death of man who fell on Cornhill steps

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus