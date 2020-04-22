Town law firm’s growth gathers pace with ‘exciting’ merger

Providence House in Ipswich - Birketts' new headquarters in Princes Street Picture: CHURCHMANOR ESTATES Archant

A fast-growing Ipswich law firm has joined forces with a London-based insurance expert to create an even larger entity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jonathan Agar of Birketts Picture: BIRKETTS Jonathan Agar of Birketts Picture: BIRKETTS

Birketts – which recently moved into new premises in the town’s Princes Street and expects its turnover to rocket from £55m to £60m this year – and boutique insurance law firm EC3 Legal are set to merge on April 30.

Birketts took on 120 new recruits last year and now has a headcount of 730. It hopes the latest merger deal with EC3 – which has 20 staff and a turnover of £2m – will give it greater reach in areas such as international relations through EC3’s overseas clients.

MORE – BT’s Adastral Park ‘blown away’ by support as it sets up visor production line for frontline staff amid coronavirus crisis

Both firms hope the merger will allow them to build on existing strengths and allow them to expand their services and client base.

EC3 was founded by David and Gisèle Coupe in 2012 and provides legal expertise to clients including industrial bodies such as market committees, trade associations, regulators and other professional bodies both inside and outside the UK.

Birketts says it wants to build on its burgeoning reputation for international work for clients based in the UK and to those abroad with financial or business interests in the UK.

You may also want to watch:

International business specialist Mark Pinder and social housing expert Jonathan Hulley – who joined the firm as partners in March – will join the team in London to help drive this forward.

Birketts chief executive Jonathan Agar said they were “delighted” to announce the “exciting” merger.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Birketts to build on the impressive strides we have already made and establish a London presence,” he said.

“The specialist services provided by EC3 Legal are ones that fit seamlessly in to Birketts’ full service offering as we look to extend our geographical reach while remaining committed to our East Anglian roots.”

David Coupe, senior partner at EC3 Legal, said: “The focus of EC3 Legal has always been on serving our client’s businesses.

“Following the merger with Birketts, I am confident that our clients will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries, as the two practices will be able to expand and develop the range of services on offer to new and existing clients.”

·