Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Helping support ex-service personnel

PUBLISHED: 13:40 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:16 14 December 2018

Birketts, Ipswich staff Walking Home for Christmas for charity

Birketts, Ipswich staff Walking Home for Christmas for charity

Archant

Teams from across Birketts are, once again, taking-up the annual walking challenge and Walking Home For Christmas.

The charity walk, organised by Norfolk-based Walking With The Wounded, raises funds to reintegrate homeless and other vulnerable veterans into society and lead an independent life through employment.

More than 2,000 people are already taking part with walks ranging from 1-100 miles all over the UK and extraordinary stories of goodwill - walkers hand-delivering presents, walking home to relatives, rallying work colleagues or supporting local veterans to get out and about.

This is the fourth year that Birketts’ staff have supported the charity and this year walkers from the Cambridge, Chelmsford, Ipswich and Norwich offices are all taking part.

Paul Palik, senior associate at Birketts, who has taken part every year, said: “Over the last three years my colleagues at Birketts have taken part in 14 walks and raised over £4,500. I’m delighted to say that this year we have more walkers than ever before. The funds raised provide specially trained employment advisors who help ex-service people to move back into long-term employment and gain independence. We hope that the money raised will enable more ex-servicemen and women to move closer to having a home next Christmas.”

Jonathan Agar, chief executive of Birketts, who is taking part added: “I’m delighted that this fantastic initiative is supported by all four of our offices. The people who are helped are not just veterans who are sleeping rough, but individuals with families that do not have a home, live in temporary accommodation or sofa surf and have little to look forward to. By making a donation you will directly support Walking With The Wounded’s programmes to proactively reach out to the most ‘at risk’ ex-servicemen and ex-servicewomen with mental, physical or social injuries and support them to regain their independence after walking in far more dangerous environments for us.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

White van with ‘no current keeper’ seized

21 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The white van registered as having 'no current keeper' was seized in Felixstowe. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A white van registered as having “no current keeper” was stopped by police - and then seized as the driver had no insurance or licence.

Revealed - The latest food hygiene ratings for takeaways in Ipswich

33 minutes ago
Best Kebab in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich was awraded a zero star rating by food hygiene inspectors Picture: ARCHANT

Half of Ipswich’s late night eateries have received full marks following their most recent visit from the council’s food hygiene inspectors and have been awarded a five-star award - while one received zero stars

Fake bank notes used across Suffolk, warn police

17:22 Jake Foxford
The notes have been found at various locations across Suffolk, with some being caught before payment Picture: TORANGE.BIZ

A flurry of fraudulent bank notes have surfaced in Suffolk, with fraudsters trying to pay for low-value items with fake money.

Alleged bed and breakfast burglar charged

17:14 Jake Foxford
James Mann, a 44-year-old man from Ispwich, had not been charged with the burglary of the bed and breakfast in christchurch Street Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police have charged a man in connection with a burglary at a town centre bed and breakfast.

Falling rate of solved domestic abuse, robbery and serious sex offences

17:07 Tom Potter
Reports of certain types of crime have increased across Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The rate of unsolved domestic abuse, serious sex offences and robberies is rising across Suffolk – and fewer victims are supporting police investigations.

Man sustains cut and swollen jaw in road rage incident

17:06 Dominic Moffitt
Police are appealing for information following a suspected road rage incident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has sustained injuries and another was arrested following an alleged road rage incident between two lorry drivers.

Audi with defective headlight seized for having no insurance or MOT

16:45 Andrew Papworth
The Audi with a defective headlight which was stopped in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A car was seized for having no valid MOT or insurance after originally being stopped by police for having a defective headlight.

Landlords bring food to the Inkerman pub

16:34 Sophie Barnett
The Inkerman pub has relaunched with new licencees and a new menu for 2019. Picture: EDMUND CROSTHWAITE

Food will be served at a popular Ipswich pub for the first time after a mother and son duo took over earlier this year.

New picture of missing man released as police search continues

14:36 Jake Foxford
Andrew Derrett has been missing since December 11 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A new picture of missing person Andrew Derrett has been released in a bid to try and find him.

Gallery Christmas Jumper Day 2018: Are you wearing your seasonal sweater?

14:34 Sophie Barnett
The children aged 2 to 4 years old loved Mr Woolly Pully! Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Charity supporters are donning their Christmas jumpers today for Save the Children, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds to give children a better future.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Serious incident near Tesco Express causing traffic problems

There has been a serious incident in Norwich Road with police and paramedics at the scene Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Retailers feel ‘betrayed’ by Ipswich Council over Christmas market

Christmas Craft Market at Ipswich Cornhill

‘Cynical’ fraudster jailed for 10 months for council flat scam

Janice George was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Windows smashed, vehicles head butted, and blue lights ripped off - the shocking vandalism on ambulances revealed

A smashed window on an East of England Ambulance. Photo: EEAST

New picture of missing man released as police search continues

Andrew Derrett has been missing since December 11 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24