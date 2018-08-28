Helping support ex-service personnel

Teams from across Birketts are, once again, taking-up the annual walking challenge and Walking Home For Christmas.

The charity walk, organised by Norfolk-based Walking With The Wounded, raises funds to reintegrate homeless and other vulnerable veterans into society and lead an independent life through employment.

More than 2,000 people are already taking part with walks ranging from 1-100 miles all over the UK and extraordinary stories of goodwill - walkers hand-delivering presents, walking home to relatives, rallying work colleagues or supporting local veterans to get out and about.

This is the fourth year that Birketts’ staff have supported the charity and this year walkers from the Cambridge, Chelmsford, Ipswich and Norwich offices are all taking part.

Paul Palik, senior associate at Birketts, who has taken part every year, said: “Over the last three years my colleagues at Birketts have taken part in 14 walks and raised over £4,500. I’m delighted to say that this year we have more walkers than ever before. The funds raised provide specially trained employment advisors who help ex-service people to move back into long-term employment and gain independence. We hope that the money raised will enable more ex-servicemen and women to move closer to having a home next Christmas.”

Jonathan Agar, chief executive of Birketts, who is taking part added: “I’m delighted that this fantastic initiative is supported by all four of our offices. The people who are helped are not just veterans who are sleeping rough, but individuals with families that do not have a home, live in temporary accommodation or sofa surf and have little to look forward to. By making a donation you will directly support Walking With The Wounded’s programmes to proactively reach out to the most ‘at risk’ ex-servicemen and ex-servicewomen with mental, physical or social injuries and support them to regain their independence after walking in far more dangerous environments for us.”