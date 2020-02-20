E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Suffolk haulage firm wins national award

PUBLISHED: 12:31 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 20 February 2020

Left to right Vernon Kay, Olly Magnus, Magnus boss Kev Parker and Pallex chief executive Kevin Buchanan Picture: MAGNUS GROUP

Left to right Vernon Kay, Olly Magnus, Magnus boss Kev Parker and Pallex chief executive Kevin Buchanan Picture: MAGNUS GROUP

MAGNUS GROUP

A family run Suffolk logistics firm has scooped a prestigious industry award.

Magnus Group, based in Great Blakenham, Ipswich, was crowned South East Regional Member of the Year, at the Pall-Ex annual awards.

The company was started in the 1970s by Paul Magnus but has recently been taken over by his son Olly.

Olly Magnus, 46, said: "It's not easy to step in to the footsteps of your own father and continue the legacy of his career in logistics, but staff have really supported me through that and shown that they are so passionate about what the company does.

"Every member of the team has worked tirelessly over recent months to ensure our customer service and our business delivery is first class, and that we are a force to be reckoned with in the decade ahead.

"I'm enormously proud to think that the business has secured this award - in particular because it is voted for by peers in the sector."

The company employs 120 people and operates 50 trucks from its base in Great Blakenham.

