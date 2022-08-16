News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich man and Cadillac films with The Only Way Is Essex

Abygail Fossett

Published: 4:00 PM August 16, 2022
Ipswich businessman Mark Beadsworth and his son, Dylan, and friend, Gareth Lake, were on set with TOWIE stars last week

Ipswich businessman Mark Beadsworth and his son, Dylan, and friend, Gareth Lake, were on set with the stars of The Only Way Is Essex last week. - Credit: Mark Beadsworth

An Ipswich businessman has shared the story of what it’s like to film on set for The Only Way is Essex. 

Mark Beadsworth, known to his friends as ‘Beany’, is the owner of Ipswich Alloy Wheels & Smart Repair Centre on Greenwich Close. 

He first came into contact with the crew of the hit ITV reality show when they were looking for the perfect Cadillac for an American-themed party at a private mansion. 

“The Cadillac we have has just done a film, Indiana Jones five with Harrison Ford. It was used for the actual film, which comes out in 2023,” explained Mark, 48. 

Gareth Lake with TOWIE'S Liam 'Gatsby' Blackwell

Gareth Lake with TOWIE'S Liam 'Gatsby' Blackwell - Credit: Garath Lake

Mark Beadsworth with TOWIE'S Amber Turner

Mark Beadsworth with TOWIE'S Amber Turner - Credit: Mark Beadsworth

Mark had acquired the car through a film production company.  

“We got the car ready, but then they said they might not need the car, and perhaps we could do business another day. 

“Then at 10pm the night before they were filming, they contacted me and said, would you come to the all-day pool party?” 

The crew member asked if Mark would be prepared to come and film on set in an American-style outfit, and whether he could bring two friends. 

Mark decided to bring his son, Dylan Beadsworth, 20, and his friend, Gareth Lake, and the three rushed to get their outfits ready, and get Dylan a day’s holiday from his job at Tru7 in Kesgrave. 

The next day, last Thursday, they arrived on set at 8.15am.

Mark, Dylan and Gareth all made their way to film in Essex on Thursday.

Mark, Dylan and Gareth all made their way to film in Essex on Thursday. - Credit: Mark Beadsworth

Mark Beadsworth and TOWIE star Chloe Meadows

Mark Beadsworth and TOWIE star Chloe Meadows - Credit: Mark Beadsworth

Dylan Beadsworth, left, with TOWIE'S James 'Diags' Bennewith

Dylan Beadsworth, left, with TOWIE'S James 'Diags' Bennewith - Credit: Mark Beadsworth

Gareth Lake, left, with TOWIE'S James 'Diags' Bennewith

Gareth Lake, left, with TOWIE'S James 'Diags' Bennewith - Credit: Gareth Lake

“We decided to take the Cadillac out there, and once we arrived, we were literally being filmed all the time, with all the cast," said Mark.

“The director some of the TOWIE people came outside and wanted their picture taken with the Cadillac.” 

Mark, Dylan and Gareth stayed for five hours, filming for around thirty minutes at a time before stopping for a break.

Mark cannot reveal what happened at the party, but said viewers are in for a "shocking” episode. 

“It was a long day, and it was 31C,” he said. 

“It was really interesting to see how it was filmed, and they were all really nice people. 

“It was such a success, we’ve been asked to go back and film the grand finale soon.” 

Mark said the pool party episode will be aired in the coming weeks, and that he, Dylan and Gareth cannot be missed. 

