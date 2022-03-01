Ipswich Marina is on a high as sales soar - with locking movements rising an astonishing 231% - Credit: Stephen Waller

Ipswich Marina is celebrating strong growth - and the market looks buoyant for 2022.

Marina owners Associated British Ports (ABP) said its waterfront leisure craft business saw a massive 42% uplift in 2021 compared to 2020 - and the year to date is showing the same upward trend.

Lock traffic movements for January 2022 rose an astonishing 231% compared to the same period last year - and a large chunk was attributed to leisure crafting.

The ports group said the number of lock transits had not been seen at Ipswich since 2016 - and showed "real confidence" in the market.

ABP's newly-appointed marina boss for East Anglia Roger Goldsmith said there had been a wave of enthusiasm for boating after the pandemic crisis.

“We are seeing that people are really enjoying being back on the water and after coming out of lockdown, there has been a keen uptake in boating activities." he said.

"People want to take advantage of Britain’s wonderful coastline and are revaluating their free time. The marina here at Ipswich is so central, it allows town dwellers immediate access to the water and the well-being benefits of leisure crafting.”

Business is booming on all fronts at the marina - which has also seen a rise in the numbers of boats berthed and new berthing enquiries as boat sales soar across the UK

Neil Genn-Bromley, general manager at Burton Waters Boat Sales, said: “The boat sales market has seen a sharp rise in demand throughout 2021 and it is showing signs it will grow further during 2022.

"We are finding boat sales incredibly active with many selling before even hitting the market. The industry has been short of new boaters for some time, and we are really pleased to see many first-time boaters dipping their toe in and thoroughly enjoying boating.

“Here in Ipswich, we are very lucky have some truly stunning rivers and cruising areas which have been large factors in the demand for berthing here.

"Ipswich Haven Marina is a sheltered, well-located marina with excellent access to Ipswich Waterfront and the town, so I can understand why a lot of our customers choose to remain here. It is great to see so many enjoying the water as well as the positive effects on the town and industry.”