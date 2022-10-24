Plea for new layout at half-empty Ipswich market

Traders say changing the layout of Ipswich market could help more stalls succeed. - Credit: IPSWICH CENTRAL/ARCHANT

Town centre bosses and market traders have called for change at Ipswich market, as nearly 50% of the potential space remains empty.

Documents prepared for a meeting of Ipswich Borough Council's Overview and Scrutiny Committee this week show the market remains much smaller than the council's target.

Just 57% of the potential space in the town centre market is full – significantly below the council's aim of 85%. However, this figure is significantly higher than it was during the Covid-struck period of 2020/21 when just 32% of the market was being used by essential traders.

In the council documents, it notes: "In February 2022 the market was relocated and split into two distinct areas, the food court remained on Giles Circus and all other stalls moved from Princes Street to Lloyds Arch and Lloyds Avenue.

"This move has been welcomed by a number of traders but some are still affected heavily from the lack of footfall in the Town Centre. New traders have come to Ipswich for trial days but have sadly not been able to maintain regular attendance."

Mick Catchpole, who runs Catchey''s Fruit and Veg, said: "I'm alright on the fruit, and the fish is OK, but other traders aren't getting the trade.

Catchey's fruit and veg stall in its old position. - Credit: Archant

"If it went through the town centre – actually through the high street – you'd probably get a lot of traders.

"The difference it made from me being in front of the town hall, to where Debenhams used to be is just a different league.

"But being stuck underneath an archway, you aren't going to get any traders. People don't walk up there because they don't realise stalls are up there."

Terry Baxter, chairman of Ipswich Central, said: "It's really important to the town centre that we have a strong and populated market in the heart of the town.

Terry Baxter, chairman of Ipswich Central. - Credit: Ipswich Central

"I think it's important that following the development of the Botanist – and with future developments coming in for other bars and restaurants in the area of the Cornhill – we find a permanent and satisfactory base for the market.

"If asked by the borough to give our input, we're happy to do so."

Councillor Sophie Connelly, the councillor in charge of Culture and Customers, said: “We remain committed to the provision of Ipswich Market in our town centre for residents and visitors and will continue to support traders, as we have in the past, through difficult times."