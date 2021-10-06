Brazilian juice bar first of wave of new retailers to open at Ipswich Microshops

Published: 11:30 AM October 6, 2021

A new indoor market-style outlet in Ipswich is set to expand after a series of new retailers signed up for pods.

Brazilian juice bar - Juice Mix Bar - is the first of the new arrivals to open at Ipswich Microshops.

Priscilla Pinheiro has opened Juice Mix bar in Ipswich Microshops.

The indoor market concept, at the old Peacocks store in Carr Street, which opened in June this year, now has 12 pods occupied by businesses including American candy shop, Nerd Hut, Plus Size Clothes, Tapira Treats, Sweet P's Soul Food, Cookie Barrista, Advantage Angels, Blooming lovely flowers, Dina's Threading Lounge, and Beautiful Bare Feet.

Junior Ngoma believes there is a high demand for American candy

Three more businesses are opening imminently after fitting out their stores with another likely to be filled soon and construction has started to create even more space for up and coming shops and services.

Bridie Burn in her shop The Nerd Hut, in the Microshops market in Ipswich

Natalie Sebastian, head of special projects at LCP, which owns and manages Microshops, said: “We knew Microshops would be popular in the town, but even we are pleasantly surprised by the growing demand from local traders who want to try their first bricks and mortar pitch in an affordable, flexible space.

The Microshops market has proven a success in Ipswich town centre

“We’ve fast-tracked growth plans and are now starting phase 2. This will have nine pods, five of which will be suitable for retail and four will be suitable for food operators, studios or those in the beauty and barbering sector.

Priscilla Pinheiro making fresh juice

“These should be completed by the end of December, ready for local businesses to start 2022 with their own business in a thriving shopping centre.”

The latest pop-up shop Juice Mix from Priscilla Pinheiro, a former carer, said she went back to school to pursue her business degree at the University of Suffolk.

She does miss the care work as she really likes helping people but wanted to be her "own boss".

"It's hard most of the time and it didn't really pay well," she said. "But I liked helping."

All Priscilla Pinheiro's fruit is fresh

Ms Pinheiro, 39, and originally from Brazil, said: "I really wanted to have my own business and offer something healthier to the public.

"I will focus on quality so fresh fruit and I have never seen many places like this in Ipswich.

"My juices will be very natural as well."