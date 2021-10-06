Brazilian juice bar first of wave of new retailers to open at Ipswich Microshops
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
A new indoor market-style outlet in Ipswich is set to expand after a series of new retailers signed up for pods.
Brazilian juice bar - Juice Mix Bar - is the first of the new arrivals to open at Ipswich Microshops.
The indoor market concept, at the old Peacocks store in Carr Street, which opened in June this year, now has 12 pods occupied by businesses including American candy shop, Nerd Hut, Plus Size Clothes, Tapira Treats, Sweet P's Soul Food, Cookie Barrista, Advantage Angels, Blooming lovely flowers, Dina's Threading Lounge, and Beautiful Bare Feet.
Three more businesses are opening imminently after fitting out their stores with another likely to be filled soon and construction has started to create even more space for up and coming shops and services.
Natalie Sebastian, head of special projects at LCP, which owns and manages Microshops, said: “We knew Microshops would be popular in the town, but even we are pleasantly surprised by the growing demand from local traders who want to try their first bricks and mortar pitch in an affordable, flexible space.
“We’ve fast-tracked growth plans and are now starting phase 2. This will have nine pods, five of which will be suitable for retail and four will be suitable for food operators, studios or those in the beauty and barbering sector.
You may also want to watch:
“These should be completed by the end of December, ready for local businesses to start 2022 with their own business in a thriving shopping centre.”
The latest pop-up shop Juice Mix from Priscilla Pinheiro, a former carer, said she went back to school to pursue her business degree at the University of Suffolk.
Most Read
- 1 Owner of Miss Quirky Kicks fears shoplifters will force her out of business
- 2 Lorry becomes stuck under Ipswich bridge
- 3 Gridlock in Ipswich after flooding caused by heavy rain
- 4 Families at Ribbans Park feel 'let down' over lack of leisure facilities
- 5 One rescued after car becomes trapped in flood water
- 6 Great-grandmother wins £50,000 jackpot at Felixstowe Bingo
- 7 Former police officer struck colleague on backside with coat hanger
- 8 9 pictures show flooding across Suffolk
- 9 Kesgrave man wins nearly £900,000 on a 60p bet
- 10 Matchday Recap: Town secure Papa John's Trophy win
She does miss the care work as she really likes helping people but wanted to be her "own boss".
"It's hard most of the time and it didn't really pay well," she said. "But I liked helping."
Ms Pinheiro, 39, and originally from Brazil, said: "I really wanted to have my own business and offer something healthier to the public.
"I will focus on quality so fresh fruit and I have never seen many places like this in Ipswich.
"My juices will be very natural as well."