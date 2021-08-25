Ipswich indoor street market nearly full of Microshops

Published: 11:30 AM August 25, 2021 Updated: 11:58 AM August 25, 2021

Microshops in Ipswich town centre on Carr Street opened at the end of June

New Ipswich indoor street market Microshops is nearly full of retailers, it has been revealed.

Centre manager Paul Ransom said the new concept is taking the high street by storm and has been a real success so far.

Located at East Gate Centre in Carr Street, the retail pods - which opened in June this year - are leased by independent businesses with an all-inclusive and monthly contract.

Microshops centre manager Paul Ransom

Mr Ransom said: "All bar one of the retail units is trading and two of the food ones.

"It's going pretty good actually. There is good footfall through there and people who have come along have had a real interest. "

This means the indoor market-style retail location with mini-shops will be able to move to its second phase.

Mr Ransom said he thinks this will be at the end of September or early October when they can get more shops in the former Peacocks location.

"We have a waiting list of people who want to get the shops so it's great," he added.

The businesses now in the Carr Street location include Nerd Hut, Plus Size Clothes, Tapira Treats, Sweet P's Soul Food, Cookie Barrista, Advantage Angels, Blooming lovely flowers, Dina's Threading Lounge, and Beautiful Bare Feet.

Bridie Burn in her new shop The Nerd Hut, which is in the new Microshops market in Ipswich.

Bridie Burn, who opened the Nerd Hut, has said how opening her first shop, a cult collectibles store, has been a dream come true.

"It’s very exciting to be starting a business at 23," Ms Burn said. "Of course, there were some worries, as there would be for any new business owner, but I’m confident in my new venture and excited to see how it progresses.

"I have recently joked with family that now this one is open, the next goal is to have several across the country by the time I’m 30."

Dina Masani from Dina's Threading Lounge, and Yvette Laidlow from Beautiful Bare Feet, both saw the Microshops as an opportunity to downsize their locations and opt for something more affordable.

Mrs Laidlow said: "It's fantastic for first-time businesses.

"If It was around when I opened several years ago [in Orwell Place] I would have snapped it up.

"It's great to have people from different walks of life just trying to make a living in the same place."

Mrs Masani said it's been going well but she hoped there would be "more footfall soon" so she can get more clients booking eyebrow shaping appointments.