12 new jobs as town centre Starbucks opens for first time

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:51 AM February 21, 2022
A sign placed in the former Office store says the new Starbucks will open in Ipswich 'soon'

The new Starbucks store has opened for the first time in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A brand new Starbucks has opened in Ipswich today creating 12 new jobs in Ipswich town centre. 

To celebrate the opening the mayor of Ipswich, Councillor Elizabeth Hughes, hosted a ribbon-cutting at 9am today at the Westgate Street store. 

The first 100 customers were given a gift bag. 

Alok Yadav, Company Director, Kbeverage Ltd, said: “We are excited to open our new store in Ipswich and look forward to welcoming the local community.

"The team will continue to closely follow the latest guidance from both the government and health authorities to keep everyone safe.”  

Delivery will also be fully available to all customers via Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Signs were spotted in the former Office shoe shop, which was one of many Ipswich businesses that closed in 2020 amid the Covid lockdowns, last month. 

The new store which is situated at 10 Westgate Street will be open from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sunday. 


