Sofa store set for Ipswich retail park will be dog friendly

Published: 2:14 PM August 26, 2021

Futura Park is one of three major retail parks to the east of Ipswich alongside Ransomes Europark and Warren Heath. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A new sofa store is set to open at an Ipswich retail park next month.

Sofology will create nine jobs at Futura Park, with a new 16,000 square feet store.

The retailer sells upholstery, furniture and accessories and sofas and has 52 stores already in the UK.

Shaun Cook, director of retail, said: “We are always delighted to bring the brand to a new location and as our 53rd store opening, Ipswich is particularly exciting.

"We look forward to welcoming local customers as they explore our new store with our knowledgeable Sofologists on hand to help find the perfect sofa for them."

The new store will have a dog-friendly policy and will be open seven days a week.

Its store, at 4 James Bennett Avenue, Futura Park, Ipswich, opens on Saturday, September 4 at 10am.



