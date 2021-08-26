Sofa store set for Ipswich retail park will be dog friendly
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A new sofa store is set to open at an Ipswich retail park next month.
Sofology will create nine jobs at Futura Park, with a new 16,000 square feet store.
The retailer sells upholstery, furniture and accessories and sofas and has 52 stores already in the UK.
Shaun Cook, director of retail, said: “We are always delighted to bring the brand to a new location and as our 53rd store opening, Ipswich is particularly exciting.
"We look forward to welcoming local customers as they explore our new store with our knowledgeable Sofologists on hand to help find the perfect sofa for them."
You may also want to watch:
The new store will have a dog-friendly policy and will be open seven days a week.
Its store, at 4 James Bennett Avenue, Futura Park, Ipswich, opens on Saturday, September 4 at 10am.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich indoor street market nearly full of Microshops
- 2 Mum's call for more to be done to improve Orwell Bridge Safety
- 3 Man forced gun into wife's mouth and counted down from three
- 4 Ipswich doctor 'spun web of lies' to sabotage relationships, court hears
- 5 Travellers pitch-up in Felixstowe
- 6 'Unprecedented demand' on Ipswich Hospital
- 7 Former water mill with 'secret garden' for sale near Ipswich for £985,000
- 8 Firefighters tackle van blaze in Ipswich road
- 9 Lorry with 'inappropriate load' pulled over on A14
- 10 New town centre school to feature rooftop playground