Ipswich Novotel seeks permission for 57 new rooms

The Novotel hotel in Ipswich town centre has sought permission to build 57 extra rooms. - Credit: Google Maps

An extra 57 rooms could soon be built at the Novotel in Ipswich in a £6.5million project.

Ipswich Borough Council has received an application to extend the hotel in the centre of town, bringing its total of rooms to 158.

The application revealed that Novotel currently has 42 full-time employees, a number that would be expected to remain the same if plans for this extension were to be approved.

It also showed that two car parking spaces would be lost, bringing the total down from 52 to 50.

A planning statement supporting the application was prepared by Lichfields planning and development consultancy on behalf of Fairview Hotels (Ipswich) Limited.

It said that currently, the Novotel has 101 bedrooms and is usually fully booked from Monday to Saturday. It said that guests typically arriving between 5pm and 7pm, and departing between 8:30am and 9:30am.

If the 57 extra rooms were to be built, guest capacity could be increased by up to 114 per night.

However, it stated that neighbours of the hotel would not be adversely affected.

“The proposed scheme presents an exciting opportunity to enhance the site’s existing hotel use, whilst bringing significant economic benefits to the town,” it said.

“The site is well-placed for intensification, occupying a sustainable, well-connected and highly accessible location within Ipswich’s designated Town Centre.

“Furthermore, the proposed extension to the site closely accords with the character of the existing building and the area. There will be no detrimental impact caused to the amenity of neighbouring occupants.”

It also argued that the proposal would have economic benefits for Ipswich.

“The proposed development will result in a total construction cost of £6.5 million, with an estimated construction period of approximately 1.5 years (18 months),” it said.

“On this basis it is estimated that around 59 direct FTE [full-time equivalent] jobs could be supported each year over the construction period.”

The money spent by guests in Ipswich could also boost the town’s economy, with the statement calculating that the proposal would result in “approximately £1.45 million of additional on-site visitor expenditure per annum".

Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course.