Commuters affected by rail strike offered free desk space

person

William Warnes

Published: 7:30 AM June 20, 2022
Shared office space

Masterlord Office Village is offering London commuters free shared office space all this week during the rail strike - Credit: Masterlord Office Village

An Ipswich office village is offering London commuters free shared office space during the rail strikes this week.

Masterlord Office Village will provide desks, power points and high-speed broadband free of charge for those who can't travel to work by rail. 

The shared space will be on a first-come, first-served basis, with free parking and bookable meeting rooms also available for use.

Masterlord Office Village spokesperson, Alison Smith, said: "We're providing desks free of charge at our serviced office centre, Epsilon House, so people who can't travel to work by rail can use our air-conditioned shared space with power points and free high-speed broadband."

No passenger trains are expected to run in East Anglia away from the main lines on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday as the Rail Maritime and Transport Union called one-day rail strikes across the country.

The industrial action is part of a dispute the RMT has with train operators and Network Rail over pay and job security.

Those intersted are asked to contact the office on 01473 276100.

