Pallet teen Ashton turns handiwork into Easter egg donations
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A teenage boy with a passion for woodwork has been able to buy 50 Easter eggs to give to young patients and their families.
Ashton Fulcher has been busy taking orders for wooden flower planters, hedgehog and bug houses, as well as wine holders in aid of East Anglia’s Children Hospices.
For every item sold, the 14-year-old, from Ravensfield Road, has donated an Easter egg to the charity.
Paula Lushington and Sally Harvard from Morrison's Community Champions collected 46 Easter eggs for EACH on behalf of Ashton.
The eggs will go not only to EACH patients, but also to their families.
Ashton’s mum, Anna Fulcher, said: “I’m very proud of my son. He’s very hard-working. When he puts his mind on something, he really wants to achieve it.”
To make his creations, Ashton uses recycled pallets and nails.
He said would not be able to make his projects without the support from Smart Garden Offices.
The 14-year-old started receiving an "amazing amount of orders" for his Pallet Teen business last year, and donated £400 of his earnings to the GeeWizz Charity.
Ashton has continued to keep busy and spends all of his afternoons and weekends in the garden shed, making his creations.
Mrs Fulcher said: “I love seeing him when I come home, and he is already in his shed creating something. He does something that he loves and also helps others.”
His efforts have seen him gather a great group of followers on Facebook and Instagram, where he shares his creations on his Pallet Teen page.
Last weekend Ashton made a hedgehog house, sold it for £15 and donated the whole sum towards Easter eggs for hospices.
The teenager started his charitable business in memory of his uncle Sprock, who died last November.
Aston said: “A lot of friends knew about my previous project, Christmas trees, but only a few know about the Easter egg donations.”
Mrs Fulcher said that the project is “a good lesson” for her son.
“That’s what people should do while creating new businesses. Everybody can support charities in their own way.”, she added.
Apart from making wooden creations, Ashton enjoys football and playing on his PlayStation.