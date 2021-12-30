News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich bakery aims to turn former bowls pavilion into park cafe

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM December 30, 2021
Chantry residents and customers have been hugely supportive of Zoe's new business

Zoe Hayman-Cox of Sweet William's Bakery in Chantry Park, Ipswich - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A bakery and cafe based in an Ipswich park has plans to expand, creating a new tearoom with an outdoor seating area.  

Zoe Hayman-Cox opened Sweet William's Bakery at the former bowls club in Chantry Park  earlier this year.

Now she has applied to Ipswich Borough Council for planning permission to turn the pavilion into an expanded cafe and tearoom.

The plan would include infilling a part-canopy to form a servery, which would "form a modest increase to the area of the pavilion". There would also be some changes to the windows and doors for better access.

Zoe Hayman-Cox expanded her bakery business to the bowls club pavilion in Chantry Park recently

Zoe Hayman-Cox of Sweet Willliam's Bakery, which is based at the former bowls club in Chantry Park - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

In addition to indoor seating, part of the former bowls green would also be turned into an outdoor seating area.

The planning application says: "The informal exterior seating area will enable families to gather together.

"The remainder of the bowls green will be used for a very informal grassed playing area, where guardians will be able to supervise their children’s play."

Ms Hayman-Cox worked in employment disputes for 17 years before stepping down to pursue other interests, and discovered her natural talent for baking.

She ran the bakery from her own kitchen for several months, before moving to the bowls club in June.

In November, a partnership between Chantry Library and Sweet William's Bakery was announced, to bring sweet treats to readers. 

The library café serves hot and cold drinks and a range of homemade cakes and snacks all provided by Sweet William’s Bakery.



