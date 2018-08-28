Sunshine and Showers

‘Closing down sale’ signs seen at popular Ipswich fashion store

PUBLISHED: 14:08 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:34 17 December 2018

Peacocks, Carr Street on Sunday Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Peacocks, Carr Street on Sunday Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

Cut-price clothing retailer Peacocks is set to close its Ipswich town centre store in Carr Street, it has emerged.

The large store is currently packed full of Christmas gifts and family clothing including Christmas jumpers – but has signs in the window saying “closing down sale”.

Peacocks has 500 stores nationwide, and is owned by the Edinburgh Woollen Mill group, which took over the chain in 2012.

The Ipswich store was badly damaged in a fire a few years ago, which was thought to be caused by an electrical fault.

But in 2012, it subsequently reopened for trading after refurbishment.

Staff say they have not been told of a closure date for the shop.

Peacocks have been approached for further comment, but are yet to respond.

When it does close, the closure will be another blow for Carr Street, with the former Maplin store standing empty nearby.

Peacocks also closed its store in Priory Walk, Colchester in the summer, which was described as a blow for the north Essex town.

There are also Peacocks stores in Woodbridge, Stowmarket, Felixstowe, Sudbury, Harwich and Frinton-on-Sea.

