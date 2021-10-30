News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Fish are relaxing' – Childhood dream fulfilled by Ipswich marine store

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 6:00 AM October 30, 2021
Ascension Aquatics has opened in Ipswich, selling tropical fish Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ascension Aquatics' owner Chris Thomas has opened in Ipswich, selling tropical fish - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

An animal lover from Kesgrave has fulfilled his childhood dream by opening an Ipswich marine life store. 

Chris Thomas, the owner of Ascension Aquatic store, hopes to introduce customers to cold water, marine and tropical kinds of fish as well as accessories like filters, heaters, and tanks.

The new store is in Orwell Place replacing the former geek store Fun and Funky, which closed down in January 2019

Ascension Aquatics has opened in Ipswich, selling tropical fish Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The inside of Ascension Aquatics in Orwell Place, Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Thomas has been collecting fish since he was 14, taking his passion to college where he studied animals.

"I'm a Pisces so I've always been really close to water," he explained. "I find fish so therapeutic and relaxing."

Ascension Aquatics has opened in Ipswich, selling tropical fish Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A clownfish like Nemo at Ascension Aquatics - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

He also wrote a paper on a disease commonly known as fish tuberculosis.

The 28-year-old added: "Fish have been a long-time investment of mine and I enjoy helping and seeing people happy so helping them give great care to their pets just fills me with joy."

Ascension Aquatics has opened in Ipswich, selling tropical fish Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tropical fish at Ascension Aquatics. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

He would go on after college to work at Jollyes - The Pet Superstore Ipswich before it closed and then in a dog creche. 

While he was at the former pet store in Ipswich, he always tried to find the right pet for customers, a detail-conscious orientation that he is hoping to bring to his new store.  

Ascension Aquatics has opened in Ipswich, selling tropical fish Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ascension Aquatics has opened in Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"I just don't tell people what they want to hear," he said. "I always tell them what they need to know."

He added that it's important people do not get "bad advice" about how to take care of their pets.

But despite his can-do attitude, Mr Thomas has said he has not had any customers through the door since opening on October 23.

He said: "A lot of families have come and looked in the window. 

Ascension Aquatics has opened in Ipswich, selling tropical fish Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Chris Thomas has taken over the Fun and Funky store to sell tropical fish - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"My dream is I would be able to make the business expand and open lots of marine shops in and around the country and expand the business."

Since getting ready for this business Mr Thomas also gave up his job at Kesgrave Community Centre. 

Ascension Aquatics has opened in Ipswich, selling tropical fish Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Some fish accessories at Ascension Aquatics in Orwell Place, Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ascension Aquatic is open Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday between 9am and 5pm and on Sunday 10am to 4pm.

It is closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

