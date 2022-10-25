Physio who worked with Sir Bobby Robson and '66 England team to retire

Brian Simpson has retired after 56 years as a physio and working with Sir Bobby Robson - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich physio who has worked with England World Cup winners, Formula One drivers and Sir Bobby Robson is retiring after nearly six decades.

Brian Simpson qualified as a physio in 1966 and by the 1970s was attending top division players.

Brian moved to Ipswich in 1971, after receiving a phone call from the late Ipswich Town manager, Sir Bobby, asking him to go and work at the football club as the physio.

He said: "At the time, I was working in London, and I was treating lots of players from West Ham, Chelsea, Spurs, Brentford, and they all came to us.

"I got a reputation with all the pro clubs in London, and Robson had heard from a couple of managers and just rang me up and offered me an interview for the job.

"Robson was a good manager, I said to him that when I came in, that I'll decide when they are fit to train and play.

"Brian Clough offered me a job when he was at Nottingham Forest, but I turned it down because Robson knew that if I said he wasn't fit, then he would just say fine and move on to the next one.

"Bobby had never worked with a qualified physio before, and we got on well."

Before Brian left Ipswich Town in 1977, Robson even allowed for Arsenal players to be sent to Brian for treatment.

A highlight from Brian's career includes working in the NHS, and he has even raised £4,000 for children's cancer charities after working in children's wards in the 60s.

Another highlight was going and working with the World Cup squad after leaving Ipswich.

He toured the Middle East with the team that included the likes of Bobby Moore, Bobby Charlton, Gordon Banks and Geoff Hurst.

He has been working in private practice since 1977 including his business the Physio Clinic, in Norwich Road.

He said: "Imagine working with people like that, it was a really big highlight. It was great."

Brian has also treated a wide range of people from the world of motorsport, including Ipswich Speedway riders, to Formula One drivers.

He finished by saying: "There has been lots of highlights, and I think that maybe my retirement will be another."

