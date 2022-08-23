Pizza Hut applies to stay open until early hours

The Pizza Hut at 49 Norwich Road has applied to stay open until 5am. - Credit: Google Maps

Pizza Hut Delivery may soon be open to Ipswich residents looking for a late night snack throughout the night.

An application for a premises licence for the Norwich Road site has been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council, which shows the restaurant has applied to serve “late night refreshment” from 11pm until 5am.

The application for the shop in the centre of town has been put forward by the Ipswich-based company RWPC Limited.

A spokesperson for Pizza Hut Delivery said: “We are always looking for ways to best serve and delight our customers.

“Our Pizza Hut Delivery on Norwich Road, Ipswich, has applied for a late-night refreshment licence, so we can stay open until 5am and continue to deliver our local fans their favourite pizza, when they want it.”

Recent licence applications in the town have also included a new convenience store and to open a new bar or restaurant on Tackett Street.

Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course.